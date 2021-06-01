Let’s Talk Music: Madlib – Shades of Blue

0 June 1, 2021 22:10
Tolu Sangowawa and Chris Marinos
Welcome back to Let’s Talk Music! Join Tolu and Chris as they share their thoughts on Madlib’s 2003 remix album, ‘Shades of Blue’, as well as discussing some of their favourite female artists.
Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.
Theme Music: Canon In D Interstellar Mix by Kevin MacLeod
Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/6960-ca…rstellar-mix
License: filmmusic.io/standard-license
Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!
CategoriesPodcastsPodcasts Entertainment