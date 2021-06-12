Tune In To The Nottingham Games!

Maya Israel

2021 has been a tough year for sporting students. With the cancellation of the second Varsity Series, it is safe to say that the much-loved rivalry between Nottingham Trent and the University of Nottingham has been sorely missed.

To reconcile this feeling, as the sporting world continues to get back on its feet, the two universities have come together to form the Nottingham Games which will take place this Sunday, June 14th.

Although no spectators will be allowed this year, 6 fixtures will be livestreamed, so viewers won’t have to miss out on the action

The Games are a one-day fixture in which 18 matches will take place across the two universities’ facilities. Although no spectators will be allowed this year, 6 fixtures will be livestreamed, so viewers won’t have to miss out on the action.

These sports are: Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Lacrosse, Men’s Futsal and Water Polo. Other sports playing include Ultimate, Badminton, Dodgeball, Fencing and Handball.

The results will be posted online after the matches, alongside some post-match reviews from us.

Many of the fixtures are set to host tight match-ups. The Women’s Basketball title in particular has cycled back and forth between Trent and UoN throughout the years. In 2017, UoN snatched the win at 62-56, in 2018, Trent took it back winning 53-48 and in 2019, UoN confidently won again 66-50.

Turning to Futsal, UoN beat Trent 6-4 in 2019 but lost 3-7 in 2018. Sunday will reveal whether Trent are able to take back the title. In Men’s Lacrosse, UoN narrowly won in 2018, the final score reading 8-7. Will they be able to hold onto their win?

The break forced by COVID provides an opportunity to […] see which university teams are able to hold onto their titles, and who, in the time out, might have lost their fire

Whilst the Nottingham Games will not run like a standard varsity series, the on-pitch rivalry will be undoubtedly as strong. The break forced by COVID provides an opportunity to reset the scores, to see which university teams are able to hold onto their titles, and who, in the time out, might have lost their fire.

To watch the live streams, you can follow this link or head to University of Nottingham Sport on Facebook.

