Roxy Ball Room Opens In Cornerhouse

Amrit Virdi

Renowned for its boozy gaming, paired with great food and music, the Roxy chain is slowly taking over cities across the UK, with its newest location being a second Nottingham venue in the Cornerhouse, found on Burton Street in the city centre. A press event was held ahead of its opening to the public on Friday 11th June.

“With neon, graffiti-esque décor, the venue has an American arcade feel”

Impact was invited to attend the launch and preview what the venue has to offer. Making use of the masses of empty space below the Cornerhouse, which was previously occupied by the Red Hot World Buffet, the entry steps take you down two flights of stairs to reveal a gaming haven on the lowest floor. With neon, graffiti-esque décor, the venue has an American arcade feel, set to be a rival for Nottingham bar Penny Lane with the inclusion of traditional arcade games at the back of the venue.

There are a variety of games on offer, including the classics such as pool and ping pong, as well as some unique gems such as ice curling, bocce, shuffleboard and beer pong. Another fun game not found anywhere else in the city is crazy pool – essentially crazy golf in pool form. The main attraction of the venue however is the six lane tenpin bowling alley paired with the option for duckpin bowling. It seemed to be a hit with invitees at the event, as the humorous graphics shown on screen during the games led to many laughs among gamers.

The venue also benefited from a feel-good rock and indie playlist, with songs from the likes of Kaiser Chiefs and the Arctic Monkeys. A range of food and drink is available as well, including cocktails, fresh pizzas and nibbles such as chorizo bites and mac and cheese bites. The friendly staff offered efficient service, were extremely welcoming and attentive.

Our three favourite things ? pic.twitter.com/QZjSoj7MbR — Roxy Ball Room (@RoxyBallRoom) June 5, 2021

The venue will entertain locals as well as the lively student scene in Nottingham. Another UoN student at the event said: ‘’this is a great venue well-suited for students and is unique to any other aspect of nightlife in the city’.’ With the option to hire out karaoke rooms and reserve games for big groups, it is indeed perfect for big groups or those celebrating an occasion.

The Roxy Ball Room is open now. For a £12-£15 entry fee, gamers can enjoy what Roxy has to offer, aside from bowling which is £8-£10 pounds per person. To see more of what the venue has to offer, check out @roxyballroom on Instagram.

Amrit Virdi

Images courtesy of Amrit Virdi. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including Uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.