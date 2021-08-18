2021 Album Calendar: What Are The Best Upcoming Releases This Year?

Gemma Cockrell

There are just over four months left of 2021. But even though we are well into the second half of the year, there are still many highly anticipated albums on the way from some huge names within the industry. Gemma Cockrell outlines the best upcoming albums of the rest of 2021.

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’ (20th August)

Having released three singles from the album ahead of its release, Solar Power, Stoned At The Nail Salon and Mood Ring, Lorde fans are more than ready to hear the full album this Friday. The 12 songs that will appear on the album were written and produced during the pandemic with Jack Antonoff. It is her first full-length release since 2017’s ‘Melodrama’.

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ (27th August)

Halsey’s fourth album, which was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails and will be titled ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, is set for release on 27th August. So far, she has not released any singles, but she revealed the tracklist on 10th August. It will follow her last album, ‘Manic’, and will be released alongside an accompanying film.

Maisie Peters – ‘You Signed Up For This’ (27th August)

Pop’s latest star Maisie Peters will be releasing her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ on the same day. Recently, Peters has signed to Ed Sheeran’s record label Gingerbread Man Records, and she wrote some of the tracks from the album alongside him. So far, she has released four teaser tracks: John Hughes Movie, Psycho, the album’s title track and Brooklyn.

Imagine Dragons – ‘Mercury – Act 1′ (3rd September)

Back at the start of July, Imagine Dragons announced ‘Mercury – Act 1′ and shared Wrecked, a track inspired by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law who died following a cancer battle. The band’s previous tracks Follow You and Cutthroat will also appear on the full album, which will be revealed on 3rd September.

James Arthur – ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’ (8th October)

2012 X Factor winner James Arthur recently announced his fourth album, ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’, which is due on 8th October. The announcement came alongside his new single September, which followed his typical acoustic guitar, ballad-infused pop sound. It is his first album since 2019’s ‘You’.

Coldplay – ‘Music Of The Spheres’ (15th October)

Coldplay have confirmed that their ninth studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ will arrive on 15th October. The tracklist will have 12 songs, including the lead single Higher Power and the album closer Coloratura, the latter of which spans a jaw-dropping ten minutes in length. They have also teased a follow-up single for release in September.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ (12th November)

Australian alt-rock star Courtney Barnett has announced her new album ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’, set for release on 12th November. She has described the album as finding “some sort of joy and gratitude, out of some sort of pain and sadness.” She has released singles including Before You Gotta Go and Rae Street, the latter of which she recently performed on The Tonight Show.

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (19th November)

And last, but certainly not least, we have Taylor Swift with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. It will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton, as well as a 10-minute version of the track All Too Well. It will be her second re-recorded version, following ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ which was released back in April of this year.

Featured image courtesy of mlange_b via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article videos courtesy of Lorde, Halsey, Maisie Peters, Imagine Dragons, James Arthur, Coldplay, Courtney Barnett and Taylor Swift via youtube.com. No changes made to these videos.

