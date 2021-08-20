Five Refreshing And Delicious Smoothies To Make This Summer!

Lucy Tombs

Summer is approaching fast, and the weather is beginning to take a turn for the better! In the summer, there is nothing more perfect than a cold drink in the sun and what better beverage than a smoothie.

This list of scrumptious smoothies has a beverage for every mood. So, break out your blender and whip up some of these delicious and refreshing smoothies from below!

Peanut butter & banana smoothie

This filling recipe is a great option for a quick and easy breakfast on a busy morning! I am a huge peanut butter fan myself and so this is the perfect recipe for those of us who love nut butter-based snacks!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Peanut butter

1 frozen banana

Handful of spinach

100 ml almond milk

Green smoothie

If you want something packed with greens but also a drink that will be a treat to your tastebuds, then this delicious smoothie is for you! The nutritious elements in this smoothie, such as kale and ginger, are excellent and packed full of vitamins.

Ingredients:

1-inch piece of ginger, peeled

200 ml coconut water

Handful of kale

1 cup/165g pineapple chunks

½ cup/60g cucumber, peeled

1 tbsp lime juice

1 frozen banana (optional)

Tropical smoothie

Start your day with an exotic tropical smoothie that will make you feel like you’re in the Caribbean this summer! This tasty smoothie option is incredibly refreshing and would also make a great snack for later in the day!

Ingredients:

150g frozen raspberries

150g frozen Mango

100 ml orange juice

200g pineapple chunks

2 tbsp vanilla yoghurt

1 frozen banana (optional)

Protein chocolate smoothie

If you have been hitting the gym, then this protein packed smoothie is an excellent option as it is filled with delicious chocolate and powerful protein! This smoothie is a great post-workout snack, and will fuel you throughout your day.

Ingredients:

1 cup/240ml plant-based milk

1 banana

1 scoop chocolate protein powder of choice

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 dates, chopped and pit removed

1 tbsp flaxseed

Summer berry smoothie

A summer berry smoothie is a classic option for a drink in the hotter months and is a great way to get more seasonal fruit in your diet!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp strawberry yoghurt

1 tbsp honey or agave syrup

100ml milk of choice

350g frozen mixed summer berries, or you can use 100g each of fresh

strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

The methods for making all of these smoothies are pretty much identical, and simply involve chucking all of your ingredients into your blender and blending until you achieve your desired consistency. If you would like your smoothies to be on the thicker side, then adding frozen ingredients such as a frozen banana or ice is a great solution!

To make the perfect smoothie bowl from these recipes, I recommend using this thicker consistency and then topping your smoothie with granola, seeds, nut butters, or extra pieces of sliced fruit!

Lucy Tombs

Featured image courtesy of Jordana via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made.

