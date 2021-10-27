Podcasts

SU Officers: Ep. 1 Black History Month

0 October 27, 2021 11:35 by
Brad Ewles and Sultan Chaudhury

It’s October which means it is Black History Month. This month, and every month, take time to reflect on Black history. Join Sully as he discusses with Brad everything that the Students Union are putting on to help celebrate.

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Trippin Coffee by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

