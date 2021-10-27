SU Officers: Ep. 1 Black History Month

Brad Ewles and Sultan Chaudhury

It’s October which means it is Black History Month. This month, and every month, take time to reflect on Black history. Join Sully as he discusses with Brad everything that the Students Union are putting on to help celebrate.

Brad Ewles and Sultan Chaudhury

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Trippin Coffee by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com