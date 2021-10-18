Turtle Bay Review: Bringing The Caribbean To The Cornerhouse

Aleyna Adamson

Turtle bay is a classic destination for anyone looking to have a good time. With their bottomless brunch costing only £29.50 and available everyday of the week name a better place to fill your boots with cocktails and food.

Summer might be over but Turtle Bay Nottingham have released a brand new cocktail menu to transport you to the Caribbean even in the coldest of British winters. With so many new drinks to try I thought the best option was of course to choose a bottomless brunch.

First on the list was the Bajan Mango Punch. This cocktail was deliciously tangy, spicy and had a perfect hint of rum. Garnished with a slice of chili, this cocktail is definitely one to try if you want something exciting.

The Turtle Bay team have created fruity new twists on some classic cocktails too. The Pineapple Daquiri, Coconut and Grapefruit Mojito, and Spiced Julep. If you love a Pornstar Martini then the Pineapple Daiquiri is the one for you. If you enjoy the taste of tequila then I would definitely recommend the Spiced Julep.

Also, a selection of white rum drinks have been shaken up for the new menu. By far my favourite cocktail I tried was the Kingston Solero (white rum, mango, passionfruit, coconut milk, vanilla, and lime). As the name implies, this drink tasted just like a Solero ice lolly! Just one sip will transport you to the sandy Caribbean beaches.

To my surprise all of these cocktails I tried were vegan! Almost all of the cocktails on the menu are vegan as well which makes this a perfect destination for an inclusive night out. Turtle Bay is even home to one of the biggest vegan collections on the Highstreet with a range of plant based items available throughout the menu.

And of course, all of these cocktails are included in Turtle Bay’s happy hour. 2-4-1 cocktails from 10am-7pm daily and from 9:30pm on weekdays and 10pm on weekends.

If you are looking to escape the dull, cold days to come then head over to Turtle Bay and be transported somewhere tropical whilst you sip on a delicious selection of tasty cocktails.

