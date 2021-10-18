Spaces and Places: Lace Market Graffiti

Fatima Bobboyi

Lace Market (art) always moves me in so many indescribable ways

4/10/2021 (1:34pm)

I have always found art to be effortlessly intriguing and captivating. But that of Lace Market always moves me in so many indescribable ways. It has a way of stealing me, even if for a short while, as it occupies my mind in its entirety. I love the feeling of not (over)thinking too many things at once and it’s ability to help me with that will always be beyond me.

15/10/2021 (5:15pm)

Yesterday I met a graffiti artist who refused an interview. I met him by accident. He was standing by the walls of some graffiti with a friend and thinking that the cans of beer near them were of spray paint. I mustered all the courage I could gather and approached him saying “Hi”. He was extremely nice to me though and I’m hopeful that I’ll soon find a graffiti artist that would grant me an interview. Hopefully someone that would agree to show me his art too. To explain his creative process and the risk that idealizing his masterpiece required.

