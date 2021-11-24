Milking A Potato?

Isabelle Rodney

Potatoes. Who doesn’t love potatoes? All the different variations: fries, mashed potatoes, Dauphinoise potatoes, roast potatoes… Who would have ever thought about using potato milk in our coffees and cereal! In recent news, a new plant-based everyday alternative has been created from just a small spud that grows in the ground.

As someone who has not drank cow’s milk for the majority of their life, finding plant-based alternatives has been very important to me. I remember starting with soya milk, then transitioning to coconut milk and now I drink oat milk most of the time.

DUG is a new plant-based alternative milk made from potatoes!

DUG is a new plant-based alternative milk made from potatoes! It is a Swedish brand by Professor Eva Tornberg at Lund University. DUG have proposed that their new milk is ‘deliciously creamy, which makes the perfect foam in coffee’ as well as being the most ‘sustainable alternative on the market’.

In comparison to soybeans, oats and dairy, potatoes are super-sustainable. They do not require much to grow and to compared to an almond, they require 56 times less water. Moreover, soya milk which is often the most common alternative for dairy milk has serious implications on the environment. Soybeans require cultivating and large amounts of land for production, resulting in deforestation and the destruction of wildlife’s habitats as well as increasing carbon emissions.

There are three types of potato milk: DUG Original, DUG Barista, DUG Unsweetened. If you find most plant-based milks to be too sweet, DUG Unsweetened is most likely for you as they claim that they have ‘ditched the sugar without losing out on taste’. Whilst DUG Original and Barista remain sweetened but can be drunk by itself or heated up to create a barista creamy-like foam!

DUG Swedish potato milk will be hitting the shelves of Waitrose supermarkets in February 2022

DUG Swedish potato milk will be hitting the shelves of Waitrose supermarkets in February 2022, as they believe that this new plant-based alternative will be the next big trend in the food industry. In their latest Food and Drink Report, Waitrose reported that it would be the ‘turn of the potato’ and that it would soon be dominating the coffee shops.

The idea of milk coming from a potato amazes me and I was keen to find out the method behind this magic. However, sadly the recipe remains a secret so you won’t be able to make it at home. But the process is said to somewhat be a patented emulsion of potatoes and rapeseed oil.

What makes this milk great is that, Thunberg claims that no matter how you use it – whether that be in a cup of tea or in baking, the milk will never separate! The main goal of DUG was the importance of creating a milk that can be used in any way, making it the perfect everyday alternative in comparison to dairy or other plant-based milks.

Will you be trying DUG’s new potato milk in February…?

So, a healthy and enriching plant-based milk that not only has a low carbon footprint, but also can be used as a substitute for everyday cooking and drinking. Sounds great right? Will you be trying DUG’s new potato milk in February…?

