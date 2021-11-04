The Curtain Call – Tom Livingstone With The Noise Next Door

Charlotte Smith and Tom Livingstone

Welcome to this very special episode of The Curtain Call. Join Charlotte as she sits down for a chat with the lovely Tom Livingstone. His improv comedy troop, The Noise Next Door, have appeared on BBC One, BBC Three, ITV, BBC Radio and they’ve also performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre and Harry Hill. Catch them down at Lakeside Arts on Sunday November 14th for their excellent new comedy show ‘In Charge’, which puts the audience in control.

Tickets can be purchased here: tickets.lakesidearts.org.uk/146490

