“Resonates Regardless Of Your Musical Preference” – Album Review: Little Mix – Between Us

Little Mix celebrates their 10 year anniversary with their greatest hits album ‘Between Us‘. As well as four new songs, the album features many popular hits from their six previous albums. Beatrice Oladeji reviews.

From their success on British TV show The X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have grown from strength to strength, dominating the charts and breaking UK records as a girl band. We don’t often see groups from The X Factor go on to reach the level of fame and success as Little Mix. (Yes I know – apart from One Direction)

Their latest album ‘Between Us‘ released in November and includes their most iconic songs, with classics like Wings, Shout Out to My Ex, and a personal favourite of mine, Sweet Melody. I enjoyed their newest songs Love (Sweet Love), and No, but I particularly loved Kiss My (Uh-Oh), as it samples Lumidee’s song Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh), one of my absolute favourite songs from the noughties.

The album is also produced by the likes of MNEK, David Guetta and many other talented producers from various musical backgrounds

An honourable mention for me is the very catchy bonus song Trash, dedicated to reminding women of their self worth. The lyrics include “Girl, it ain’t your problem if he don’t know how to act”/ “If your man’s a player, throw him in the trash”, a powerful message that I myself endorse. The album is also produced by the likes of MNEK, David Guetta and many other talented producers from various musical backgrounds, so I feel there will be at least one song on the album that you can resonate with, regardless of your musical preference.

There is however controversy surrounding their single Cut You Off, as some Little Mix fans speculate that this is a dig at former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who announced she was leaving the band back in December 2020. Cut you off’ includes lyrics such as “Is the grass out there really greener?/ Are you happy now”, possibly alluding to Nelson’s departure.

Nelson reemerged this year as a solo artist with a debut single Bad Boys featuring Nicki Minaj. Her music video did receive some backlash however, as viewers including myself believed her to be blackfishing, a term used to describe a person who alters their appearance in order to appear black or racially ambiguous. It would not be outrageous to say that Cut You Off could be about Nelson, especially considering the tension between her and the band this year, but given that the girls in the group have been involved in their share of unhealthy relationships I would also not be surprised if the song was about those relationships instead.

I found myself rewinding a lot of the songs because I had enjoyed them so much

Overall, I’m surprised to say I enjoyed my time listening to the album, considering their music isn’t my usual genre of choice. I found myself rewinding a lot of the songs because I had enjoyed them so much, and I’ve definitely added a few new gems to my Spotify playlist.

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @littlemix via @instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

