Five Films To Warm Your Heart This Winter

Amy Child

January can be a time filled with emptiness after the festive cheer dissipates, but there’s nothing like a good film to get your spirits back up. In our January theme of ‘cosiness’, Amy recommends 5 must-watch films to snuggle down with that are sure to soothe your winter blues.

Little Women (2019)

If you haven’t yet watched the 2019 version of Little Women, now is finally the time. It’s the perfect heart-warming historical drama for any chilly winter’s afternoon. Based on Alcott’s famous coming-of-age novel about four sisters navigating ambition, family and romance in the 1860s, Little Women is the aesthetically pleasing, feminist masterpiece we all need. Complete with stunning performances from Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t shed a few tears. Fans of Tick Tick… Boom! will surely love this, as will anyone with a soft spot for sisterhood and beautiful cinematography.

The Terminal (2004)

Tom Hanks stars in this 2004 film by Steven Spielberg, about an Eastern European man who is stuck- and forced to live- in a New York airport terminal when he is denied entry to the US but unable to return to his native country because of a military coup. Partially based on a true story, The Terminal is funny, unique and endearing, the sort of film which suggests that maybe humanity isn’t so bad after all. It’s a great film to watch with family, or treat yourself to for some alone time. However you watch it, your face will ache from smiling by the end.

About A Boy (2002)

What kind of list would this be if I didn’t include a film starring the one and only Hugh Grant?! Contrary to what the title suggests, About A Boy isn’t another cheesy romance, but a heart-warming film about a cynical man who develops a grudging friendship with a weird, outcast boy. It’s a wholesome film which proves that romance isn’t everything, and has some brilliantly funny and heart-wrenching moments. Also, if you’re a fan of Nicholas Hoult, this film contains his breakthrough role as the boy, Marcus Brewer.

Encanto (2021)

Animated films are always hot picks for cold nights, and no animated film is currently hotter than Disney’s Encanto. The film showcases Colombian culture in a story about Mirabel, who is the only member of her family without a magical gift. When she learns the magic is in danger of disappearing, she sets out to save both her family and her home. Aside from the beautiful animation, the music in this film (written by Hamilton and In the Heights creator Lin Manuel Miranda) is absolutely top tier; ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has been playing in my head for weeks. As is typical of Disney, Encanto is a colourful, charming film with a wonderful message. It is sure to leave you feeling warm despite the cold.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

When I thought about writing an article for heart-warming films, The Peanut Butter Falcon was the first to come to mind. It is a brilliant independent comedy-drama about a young man with Down syndrome who escapes from an assisted living facility and befriends a wayward fisherman on the run. If, like me, you love found family, pure friendships, wild adventures and dreams coming true, this is your film. Funny and utterly life-affirming, it’s a must-watch for any time of year, but especially for the winter season.

Amy Child

Featured Image courtesy of Laura Barbato via Unsplash. Image use license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article trailer 1 courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In-article trailer 2 courtesy of Movieclips Classic Trailers via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In-article trailer 3 courtesy of SplitTrailers via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In-article trailer 4 courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In-article trailer 5 courtesy of RoadsideFlix via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.