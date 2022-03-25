Breaking News

2022 SU Elections Winners Announced

March 25, 2022
Lauren McGaun

The SU Elections 2022 results have been announced this evening in Portland Coffee. Impact reports on the results.

Democratic Procedures Committee: 

Xiaoyun Tao and Matthew Burroughs 

Part Time Officers

Environmental and Social Justice Officer:

Billy Thornett and Hope Palfrey 

International Students Officer:

Sharleen Kirubi 

LGBT+ Officer:

Kathy Morris 

Women’s* Officer:

Noa Holt 

Full Time Officers

Activities Officer:

Joe Paternoster 

Community Officer:

Daisy Forster

Liberation Officer:

Ife Oyedeji 

Postgraduate Officer:

Jay Simpson

Sports Officer:

Due to an ongoing investigation, the sports officer role will be announced at a later date.

Union Development Officer:

Due to an ongoing appeal, the union development officer role will be announced at a later date.

Welfare and Wellbeing Officer: 

Gemma Weston

 

Lauren McGaun

Featured image courtesy of Chiara Crompton. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 courtesy of Max Harries, Lauren McGaun and Jasmin Lemarie. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to these images.

In-article image 4 courtesy of @joe4activities via @instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

