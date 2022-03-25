2022 SU Elections Winners Announced

Lauren McGaun

The SU Elections 2022 results have been announced this evening in Portland Coffee. Impact reports on the results.

Democratic Procedures Committee:

Xiaoyun Tao and Matthew Burroughs

Part Time Officers

Environmental and Social Justice Officer:

Billy Thornett and Hope Palfrey

International Students Officer:

Sharleen Kirubi

LGBT+ Officer:

Kathy Morris

Women’s* Officer:

Noa Holt

Full Time Officers

Activities Officer:

Joe Paternoster

Community Officer:

Daisy Forster

Liberation Officer:

Ife Oyedeji

Postgraduate Officer:

Jay Simpson

Sports Officer:

Due to an ongoing investigation, the sports officer role will be announced at a later date.

Union Development Officer:

Due to an ongoing appeal, the union development officer role will be announced at a later date.

Welfare and Wellbeing Officer:

Gemma Weston

