New Releases Roundup – Gemma Danielle, Alex Izenberg, Charli XCX and Stand Atlantic

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Gemma Danielle, Alex Izenberg, Charli XCX and Stand Atlantic.

Gemma Danielle – End Game

Nottingham-based singer songwriter Gemma Danielle has released her new single End Game. Don’t let the title fool you, it is not about the Marvel film of the same name, but instead it is inspired by James Bond. It is a sultry, electronic jazz song, and it serves as the first single from her upcoming debut EP ‘HEARTS DEVOTION’, which is set for release in April. Gemma’s vocals are the highlight of the track, oozing with seductive confidence and demonstrating her impressive range. One of Nottingham’s brightest up-and-coming local talents, Gemma Danielle definitely deserves your attention. Gemma Cockrell

Alex Izenberg – Egyptian Cadillac

Alex Izenberg has unveiled his playful new single Egyptian Cadillac, alongside the announcement of his third full-length album ‘I’m Not Here’, due for release on May 20th 2022. The upbeat lead single features an array of experimental instruments, from woodwinds to a wailing guitar and a repetitive yet catchy drum beat that propels the track throughout. The vocals find themselves being overpowered by the instrumentals a lot of the time, but it is a groovy and fun track that has a nostalgic tinge to it, and it is sure to get you nodding your head and tapping your foot whilst listening. Gemma Cockrell

Charli XCX – Baby

Baby has been anticipated after Charli released a snippet of the song via TikTok a few months ago, building excitement for the new album

Charli XCX has released Baby as her latest single, an upbeat and danceable track that features synths and a rhythmic tempo backing, from her upcoming album, ‘Crash’. This is the fourth single Charli has unveiled for the album, having a similar nostalgic tone to previous single Beg For You. Baby has been anticipated after Charli released a snippet of the song via TikTok a few months ago, building excitement for the new album. A music video for Baby was released alongside the song which features Charli and two back up dancers performing a coordinated and impressive dance routine, creating the perfect pop star look for Charli. ‘Crash’ will also mark the end of Charli’s contract with Atlantic Records, having fulfilled the number of albums she was contracted to at just 16 years old. Kiah Tooke

Stand Atlantic – hair out

Australian pop-punk band Stand Atlantic have released powerful new single hair out, which sees the band play on their strengths with a high energy sound. Lyrically, the song relates to the criticism the band faced on ‘Pink Elephant’, and all the pressure that is put on musicians to cater to the desires of their fans. Lead singer Bonnie shared how ”the worst part about people on the internet is that you’re almost force-fed their opinion about you or what you do,” which adds stress when creating new music and material, which hair out touches on. Strong electric guitars and powerful vocals define the song, ironically having the punkier sound that fans wanted to hear from the band. Kiah Tooke

