UoN Launches Scholarship For At-Risk Ukrainian Students And Academics

Laura Scaife

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine the University of Nottingham has launched a new funded scholarship to support at-risk students and academics. Impact’s Associate Online Editor Laura Scaife reports.

This scholarship will support eligible students and academics who have been displaced due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and will enable them to safely continue their studies.

For undergraduate and taught postgraduate students, the University has partnered with Dnipro National University of Rail Transport in Ukraine to locate at-risk students who are eligible for the program. The University has also partnered with the Council for At Risk Academics (CARA) to support researchers and postgraduate research students.

They will provide a full fellowship and consumables award to ensure they can adequately support and supervise their work.

The package also prioritises students’ wellbeing

This package will provide successful applicants with a financial award and a full range of other support which includes accommodation, travel bursaries and course fee waivers.

This package therefore ensures students have a safe and supported environment to complete their studies.

The package also prioritises students’ wellbeing, with both academics and students having access to all the support services the University offers. This will include careers and study support, as well as access to health services and counselling.

Recipients will also be supported in developing contacts and a network of support from the Ukrainian community in Nottingham.

The Associate Director of the University’s Global Engagement Strategy Support Unit, David Ouchterlonie said in a statement: “We want to ensure that the opportunity is widely publicised and reaches as many potential applicants as possible. Please do help if you can.”

Featured image courtesy of Frauke Riether via Pixabay. Image licence found here. No changes were made to this image.

