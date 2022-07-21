Evaluating The Remaining Conservative Leadership Candidates

Felix Hawes

On the 7th of July Boris Johnson resigned. Conservative MPs are currently selecting their next leader. There were eleven, now there are three. They will be whittled down to two by MPs and be put to the membership. Felix Hawes talks us through what Conservative MPs and members may be thinking as they choose a new leader.

The MPs’ current favourite is Rishi Sunak, who was Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer until he resigned in the week that brought down the former ‘Teflon’ Prime Minister.

In the Sunday ITV debate, Sunak labelled Truss’ plans socialist and said that Mordaunt’s borrowing plans were more extreme than Corbyn’s. Sunak meanwhile claims that he will run the country like Thatcher. Truss, also has attempted to replicate Thatcher in look and style.



Thatcher ceased to be the leader of the Conservative Party in 1990, yet her political vision still dominates. However a replication of her ‘small state’ approach is unlikely to appeal to the new working-class voter base of the Conservative Party, commonly referred to as the ‘Red Wall’. On the other hand the commitment of all candidates to send migrants, including asylum seekers, to Rwanda is unlikely to appeal to the more socially liberal Conservative suburban seats, now referred to as the ‘Blue Wall’.

Is it possible that the coalition of voters that bought the Conservatives their largest majority in 32 years in 2019 is at risk of breaking down?

It seems likely, yet there is still potential that the Conservatives could win a fifth term, which would be historic for any party. There are many similarities with the sleaze scandals that faced John Major the last time the Conservatives were in their fourth term. The Conservatives are also polling badly. But they are not facing Blair. Starmer’s approval ratings hover at just under a third of the electorate. At a comparable time, Blair was approved of by two-thirds of the electorate.

If the Conservatives retain their socially conservative but economically interventionalist strategy, they can gain further seats in the Red Wall, in what Professor Goodwin labels ‘Red Wall 2.0’, which contains roughly the same number of seats as what they may lose in the Blue Wall.

Can any of the remaining candidates achieve this? Rishi Sunak is potentially the best at the ‘levelling up’ as he is the only candidate standing on a ticket of high taxes and investment. But with his wife’s non-dom status, his green card and his phenomenal wealth he may struggle to appeal to working-class voters. Ipsos Mori’s poll showed that 36% of the population thought being much wealthier was a sign someone would not make a good Prime Minister.

However, being wealthy did not stop Boris Johnson appealing to working-class voters, who voted Conservative over Labour by 15% in 2019.

Perhaps this is the ‘little magic’ Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party was referring to when she said on LBC that she was glad that Johnson had resigned as he was able to win over voters that any of the candidates vying to replace him may not be able to reach. Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell also said in an interview with ‘The House’ that “Boris […] was able to reach parts of the country that other Conservatives haven’t and won’t be able to reach.”

