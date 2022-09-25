Introducing Impact: Reviews

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Reviews

The Reviews section of Impact Magazine is a place where you can express your honest opinions. We offer you the opportunity to review books, TV shows, films, concerts and theatrical performances, to name a few examples. Exploring these creative mediums is both fun and rewarding; you can enjoy new experiences, whilst also knowing that you have introduced them to others, or, as is sometimes the case when a negative review is given, saved them their money and time! Reviews has a stronger prominence in the print edition of Impact this year, and there are a wide variety of exciting online columns that you can contribute to. We want to establish even more of these over the upcoming year.

You never need to shy away from strong opinions here

Reviews is looking for reliable and dedicated writers who create entertaining, interesting and informative pieces; integrity is key- you never need to shy away from strong opinions here! We will be running friendly weekly section meetings where we can catch up on any pending reviews, promote opportunities, but, most importantly, hear from you about what you want to review. Our contributors are integral to the section, and we always welcome new ideas and suggestions.

As a section, we hope to promote reviews of on-campus events to a greater extent this year. But as well as this, we want to broaden and increase the venues we reach out to, to ensure opportunities are maximised.

We will offer article feedback sessions so that you can really see your strengths and weaknesses

The Head of Reviews this year is Hannah Walton-Hughes, a second-year English with Creative Writing student. The Reviews editor is Charlie Maris, who is in his third year, studying Politics and American Studies. As a Reviews team, we will always be here to support you with your articles, whether it is your first time writing journalistically, or you are experienced at it. This year, we will offer article feedback sessions both in and out of meetings, so that you can really see your strengths and weaknesses, and work on any areas in which you lack confidence.

You can keep up to date with all that is going on in the section via our Facebook page. We also plan to utilise our Instagram page to a greater extent this year, and more information will follow on this.

In order to get a better sense of the kinds of articles we look for and promote, you can visit the Impact website, and scroll through our subsections: Film, TV, Music, Gaming, Food and Arts. Please also cast your eye over our columns, from last year’s ‘New Releases Roundup’ which we will be continuing, to the newly established ‘Re-Releases Reviews’ column, plus many more!

This is a section that will welcome everyone, no matter who you are. We are excited to meet lots of new contributors this year, and to welcome back existing writers. We will work together to make Reviews even better than it already is!

Hannah and Charlie

Featured Image courtesy of Tylah Mofford. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes have been made to this image.

