Introducing Impact: Lifestyle

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Lifestyle

The Lifestyle section of Impact is the place to go if you want to read entertaining, quirky and informative pieces about Food, Science, Travel and Style – our four sub-sections. At Lifestyle, it’s important for us to cover a variety of topics that are not only interesting and helpful to students but also topics that are worth reading about! Whether that be about the environment and sustainability, greenwashing and fast-fashion brands, new food places in Nottingham to try out or even trying to get our readers to focus more about their carbon footprint when traveling, the topics/ideas are endless. Recently, we have included more articles in our general section which focus on love/relationships, social media, mental health (which the contributors have been loving!) This year, the Lifestyle team includes Izzy (Head of Lifestyle), Daniel C (Science Editor), Daniel D (Food Editor), Anna (Style Editor) and Kit (Travel Editor).

Here are some examples of Lifestyle articles:

There is a real emphasis on positivity

The Lifestyle Team this year are always happy to help with any queries you may have whether that be about writing, ideas, meetings etc! Just pop us a message and we will be happy to help. In this team, there is a real emphasis on positivity! We always want everyone to be happy, unstressed and super-positive! We’re not only a team but we are also a little Lifestyle family. You can find our contact information on the Impact Lifestyle Contributors 22/23 Facebook Page or our Lifestyle Instagram account @impactlifestyleuon.

Not just a weekly meeting for the Lifestyle team, but a meeting for everyone to come to

Each week we will be hosting meetings in our Lifestyle office to discuss future article ideas. This is not just a weekly meeting for the Lifestyle team, but a meeting FOR EVERYONE to come to! Bring all your ideas because we would love to hear and discuss them! After all the ideas have been collated, the article ideas will be posted on our Lifestyle Facebook page for anyone to claim, where you can just leave a comment or send us a direct message about which idea you would like. If you have any ideas of your own that you would like to write about, please do let us know!

We hope this year to welcome many new members and have more people join our Lifestyle family!

Izzy, Daniel C, Daniel D, Anna and Kit

Featured Image courtesy of Tylah Mofford. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes have been made to this image.

