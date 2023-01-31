2022: A Year of Fashion or Flops?

Francesca Montefusco

After two years of living in joggers and hoodies thanks to lockdowns, 2022 finally allowed fashion to thrive. Fashion weeks were back on, influencers were back to posing in dream destinations and we were buying new going-out outfits again. From funky cowboy boots to the ‘clean girl aesthetic’, we saw A LOT. Here are some of the trends that defined 2022 fashion, some that Francesca Montefusco is loving and some that she thinks we should forget ever existed.

Micro-mini skirts

These fun skirts, maybe using just a tad more material, should make a return this year

As many of us started get back out again, we dropped our big baggy tracksuits and instead saw the rise of the micro-mini skirt. Last year we were loving all things early 2000s and I definitely hope to see a return of the fun, care-free fashion of the noughties this year. There are undoubtedly a few concerns about the micro-mini. Accidentally flashing your knickers is definitely at risk and some shops selling them are definitely lacking inclusivity in their sizing. However, I do think these fun skirts, maybe using just a tad more material, should make a return this year.

UGGs

UGGs are a great example that whilst we aren’t stuck in our houses anymore, we don’t want to miss out on having cosy feet. Plus, the rise of mini UGGs and the Tasman slippers means we are even prioritising the ease of putting them on. Although UGGs and rainy British weather often aren’t the best combo, socially acceptable outdoor slippers should definitely continue into 2023.

Bleach brows

Bleached brows look pretty cool on the runway; they give a futuristic effect and allow for some wacky makeup looks. However, last year bleached brows escaped the runway and were worn by Gen-Z all over TikTok. It proved just how much eyebrows show expressions and give structure to the face. For me, the thought of putting bleach so close to my eyes is a daunting idea. These brows seem best suited in the world of high fashion and so in 2023, I only want to see bleaching done to the hair on our heads.

SKIMS

SKIMS look great on everyone and have such a good size range

This year we also saw a rise in chic and sophisticated shapewear, exemplified by SKIMS. Whilst personally I am a sucker for all things y2k and colour, I can get behind having good quality basics. SKIMS aren’t the cheapest thing out there, but the good quality material and the simplicity mean that they should last a long time. This is both better for your purse and the planet. Better still, SKIMS look great on everyone and have such a good size range. This brand screams inclusivity and that is something we need to see more of in 2023 fashion.

Crocs

Crocs are not new to 2022 but it was the year that even the biggest Crocs-haters caved in, with the range even expanding to fluffy sliders. As with UGGs, lockdown made us cherish comfortable footwear. But the thing I most love about Crocs is Jibbitz – the little charms to fill the holes in your Crocs. These make your shoes so fun and add so much personality. If you don’t have Jibbitz on your Crocs, then you really haven’t taken advantage of their full potential. But you’ve got time to get some, I don’t think Crocs will be disappearing anytime soon.

Parachute trousers

2022 was a year of the extremes, from the micro-mini skirt to parachute trousers. They seemed to have become a clubbing classic for some, but I only seem to look like I’m wearing a tent. Whilst I love baggy jeans and cargo pants as much as any other Gen-Z, I think we have crossed the line with bagginess when it comes to these trousers. For that reason, I would be happy to see the back of them in 2023.

Clean girl aesthetic

It doesn’t teach us to embrace our acne or wild hair, its expensive, and the label ‘girl’ is limiting

Whilst not strictly a fashion trend, the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ has been trending on TikTok this year. It’s all about flawless skin, no-makeup-makeup, neat slicked hair, small gold jewellery, and the ‘healthy’ lifestyle. What was once the ‘it girl’ has moulded into the ‘clean girl’ and I think it’s problematic. The trend is seriously lacking in diversity. It doesn’t teach us to embrace our acne or wild hair, its expensive, and the label ‘girl’ is limiting. Whilst I’m all about embracing your natural beauty, the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ is unobtainable for most, and by 2023 I think we just need the ‘being-your-most-authentic-self aesthetic’.

Shrug

This trend confuses me. Is it for warm weather? Is it for cold weather? I’m not too sure. While the shrug can definitely spice up a basic outfit, it’s also the type of cool accessory that you would wear a couple of times and then forget all about it. Personally, I think you can’t go wrong with full size cosy jumpers when it’s cold or no jumper at all when it’s warm.

Cowboy boots

At first, all I could see was fancy dress. But as the year went on, I grew to love this quirky footwear. They are another bold statement piece, but I think it’s the right time for us to get a bit adventurous with fashion. I have loved seeing low-key looks paired with in-your-face colourful boots. And for those of you who like to look a little classier; black pointy boots poking out the bottom of jeans look fantastic. I hope they’re here to stay.

