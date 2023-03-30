A Win Apiece In Lacrosse Varsity 

Anna Boyne

With the sweet memory of a Big BUCS Wednesday championship win still at the forefront of their minds, UoN Ladies Lacrosse took to Trent’s home ground to secure a comfortable 16-6 Varsity victory. For the men’s team, though, it was a different story altogether. Having defeated Trent twice to secure the league, on Wednesday UoN Men’s Lacrosse fell at the final hurdle. Anna Boyne reports.

For many on the ladies’ team, Varsity would be their last match for the Green and Gold – and for some it was their last before retirement. Having enjoyed a season undefeated, this was a match to be enjoyed. The team took to the pitch with high energy levels. Despite a few dropped balls, UoN came away from the first quarter with a 3-1 lead.

Green and Gold were quick to crash on her any time she looked to go to goal

The second quarter saw a much cleaner performance from UoN. Their domination of the draws meant Trent had few opportunities to threaten the goal. A couple of impressive one-step ripper shots from UoN’s Hailey Gallant and Sarah Farley wowed the crowd. Additionally, the Green and Gold captain, Emma Savage, executed an excellent roll dodge against the pink defender before taking the goalkeeper on one-on-one.

Entering the third quarter 8-4 up, the team gave no sign of slowing down. Trent’s captain, Harley Tideswell, was a force to be reckoned with. Yet, a season of playing local rivals meant the Green and Gold were quick to crash on her any time she looked to go to goal.

Sarah Farley stepped up in the last quarter scoring in quick succession

One of the most impressive moments of the match was a behind-the-back feed from captain Savage to UoN’s Alex Cant who ripped the ball into the back of the net. The Green and Gold were looking relaxed and having fun with the game.

Soon after, a dangerous shot hitting the Trent defence meant an immediate yellow card for the Green and Gold. Nonetheless, UoN continued to dominate a man-down. Notts’ Sarah Farley stepped up in the last quarter scoring in quick succession.

A final score of 16-6 to UoN Ladies Lacrosse concluded an excellent undefeated season as they lifted their second trophy in less than a week!

Despite a Trent championship win last Wednesday, the match result was by no means guaranteed

After a stellar performance from both the Nottingham Knights and Trent Tigers cheer teams, attentions turned to the men’s game. Both teams looked hungry for victory. Despite a Trent championship win last Wednesday, the match result was by no means guaranteed.

A highlight from the first 15 minutes was an incredible feed from the halfway line to the UoN attacker who caught, turned, and ripped a shot. Some incredible saves from the Notts goalkeeper kept the first quarter scoreline to just 2-1 in Trent’s favour.

Still thirsty for revenge, the Green and Gold team took to the pitch again with determination. Much like the women’s team earlier, UoN’s men were dominating the face-offs, winning much needed possession over Trent

A referee was forced to speak to the supporters to remind them whose decision was final

A combination of clever defence and poor Trent feeds meant the second quarter saw numerous UoN interceptions and turnovers. Number 1, Macgyver Hay, made an excellent interception, before pushing the ball in transition, and sending a pinpoint pass to long-pole Tom Whitehead who shot and scored from the third restrainer line. Another magical moment came from American scholar TJ Summers who scored with a behind-the-back shot on a very narrow angle.

As the Green and Gold narrowed the score line, the crowds became rowdier. A referee was forced to speak to the supporters to remind them whose decision was final. Continuing the intense theme, a Trent foul meant UoN were blessed with two minutes of man-up play. The team exploited this to equalise 4-4 by the half-time whistle.

With half of the game to go, the Varsity title was still up for grabs. Clearly the referee’s previous words had little effect, as dissent from the Green and Gold bench earned the team a yellow card.

A change of the UoN goalkeeper to Tom Stachiewicz paid off as he stepped up to make save after save. Yet two Trent goals went unmatched by UoN who finished the third quarter 6-4 down.

During the first four minutes of overtime, UoN dominated possession

Refusing to give-up, UoN’s Max Wood quickly scored to narrow the gap. Then the Green goalkeeper-turned-field player scored an insane equaliser with seconds to go. A spectacular come-back from a gritty UoN side meant the final quarter ended 7-7. It would be golden goal who decided the Nottingham victors.

During the first four minutes of overtime, UoN dominated possession. Despite two Trent fouls meaning they were playing two men up, UoN couldn’t quick finish their shots. In the face of the Green and Gold pressure, the second overtime went in Trent’s favour and the home side secured the title.

Nonetheless, the game was great for the spectators and a valiant effort from the men’s team to reassert Nottingham dominance. It was a great evening of lacrosse overall and certainly one to make coach Mike Armstrong proud.

