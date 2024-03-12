Get To Know Your Sports Officer Candidates

Harry Chapman and Hannah Walton-Hughes

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Emily Smith:

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I am partial to a Unit 13 night out, but also, it sounds cliche, but David Ross is a lot of where my core memories from my time of uni have been, so I’ve got to say that’s up there.

My own trampoline club

Who is your role model?

Also cliche, but I’ve got to say my mum. The way that she handles herself in the face of conflict, and dealing with problems, that’s who I would aspire to be as a person.

What is your dream job?

I would really like to own my own trampoline club at some point, so set it up, run it.

What is your favourite tipple?

There is a straightforward answer and a not-so-straightforward answer! I’m partial to a Pornstar Martini, but I am a bar tender, and I came up with my own cocktail; I call it Party Time.

James Miller:

England Manager

Who is your role model?

I don’t really have one, but I’d probably say my dad.

What is your dream job?

I’d say Sports Officer- no I’m joking! Probably something like England Manager, or something in the FA.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I’m a big fan of The White Hart, I’d say.

What is your favourite tipple?

I’d have to go for a double rum and coke, I think.

Jerry Zhang:

What is your dream job?

My dream is to be a doctor

As a child, my dream job was to be an astronaut. But now my dream is to be a doctor; I’d like to help people in need.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

David Ross.

Who is your role model?

I don’t have a certain role model, but I like some singers in my country that were good role models for me when I was a child.

What is your favourite tipple?

My favourite alcoholic drink is whiskey or some sweet cocktail.

Ethan Page-Mason:

Who is your role model?

Helen Glover. She’s one of the most successful rowers in the world, and she’s managed to manage a professional rowing career as well as having three kids. I think that shows real grit and determination and something that we could all be influenced by.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Holme Pierrepoint – the National Water Sports Centre and the Regatta Lake. Mainly just it reminds me of the summer, reminds me of end of exams, end of the year, celebrating, getting ready to race and just having a good time.

I’ve got a lot of passion for what goes on here

What would your dream job be?

Short-term sounds a bit cliché, but I’d say Sports Officer! I think from my experience at university, being within the sports environment, being on a committee, and then running a committee, I’ve got a lot of passion for what goes on here. Longer-term, linking it back to my degree as a mechanical engineer and what I’m doing with my project, I’d like to lead a team of researchers in superconducting magnets.

What is your favourite tipple?

Probably a cold pint in the pub with some friends playing cards and having a bit of a catch-up and a laugh.

Skye Wiggins:

A job that involves helping people helping people to unlock or reach their full potential

What would your dream job be?

Something that combines two of the things that I love most – sport and helping people. I don’t know whether there’s a specific name for it at the moment, but ideally a job that involves helping people to unlock or reach their full potential, whether that’s business, performance or sport.

What is your favourite tipple?

I don’t really drink much, but I’d have to go with like a rum and coke.

Who is your role model?

I don’t really have a specific role model, but role models to me have always been my coaches, or people that encourage and support others whilst living up to their own values as well. I guess people who are willing to do something different, challenging, or scary, like Banksy or David Goggins.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Definitely Avo Café in Lenton.

