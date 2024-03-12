Get To Know Your Union Development Officer Candidates

Oli Harris and Harry Chapman

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Megan Sharma-Bradley:

He’s always inspired me to work hard

What is your dream job?

I would say executive producer at the BBC, because I am very passionate about the television industry, and the organisation and production behind entertainment.

Who is your role model?

My dad, he’s very hardworking and he’s always inspired me to work hard and achieve my best with whatever I do.

What is your favourite tipple?

Mojito.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Broadway Cinema in Lace Market.

Nicola Wambui Maina:

What is your favourite tipple?

Rum and Coke. I’m very partial to dark liquer, I don’t know how people drink vodka, I’m sorry!

She’s really brought out the best in everyone

Who is your role model?

My mum! That’s cliché, but she’s worked really hard in her life to get all of us to where we are, and I don’t think our family would be the same without her. She’s really brought out the best in everyone and I try to do that in every aspect of my life.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

The Magic Garden. Absolutely stunning in the summer. It’s really nice with the benches out back. There’s lots of really cute cafés, but I think (the) Magic Garden really takes the cake.

What is your dream job?

I have two. One day I would like to be president of the African Union. Second would be being a composer for a music score, because I’m very passionate about music.

Featured image courtesy of Snehil Jonathan via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

