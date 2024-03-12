Get To Know Your Welfare and Wellbeing Officer Candidates

Harry Chapman and Katie Sullivan

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Aditi Ratra:

Old Market Square has to be my go-to-spot

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I think Old Market Square has to be my go-to spot because it’s always bustling with life and I enjoy strolling around with friends, grabbing McDonalds – especially after a night out!

What is your dream job?

That’s easy…being the welfare and wellbeing officer here. I think it’s the perfect role for me to start with but in the long run, my dream job is to be a therapist and make mental health services accessible to everyone.

What is your favourite tipple?

Very basic, a vanilla milkshake, but I love it!

Who is your role model?

My elder brother. He has been a constant source of inspiration and guidance in my life. I admire his confidence and his ability to overcome challenges and make it seem like a walk in the park when it’s actually like climbing a mountain.

Ella Chauhan:

What is your favourite tipple?

Pepsi Max.

Who is your role model?

My Mum. She’s been through a lot and she’s helped me through a lot.

What is your dream job?

A clinical psychologist.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Wollaton Park.

Aishat Ajayi:

What is your favourite tipple?

I love a sweet red wine every time. It has to be sweet!

She is the one that taught me buisness etiquette and professionalism

Who is your role model?

My role model is my auntie from Nigeria. She’s very industrious. She’s got her own ice cream company in Nigeria, and I worked with her after school, so she is the one that taught me business etiquette and professionalism. She’s very dear to me.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I love football so much. Nottingham Forest has been my second team, and I’ve been to the stadium a couple of times, and that’s it.

What is your dream job?

My dream job would be to be the head of human resources at a multinational company such as maybe Shell or PwC.

Prioty Anika Tahsin:

I understand the necessity of leading impactful positions

What is your dream job?

My dream job would be something related to the job that I’m applying to. I see myself as someone who has been through mental health challenges for a long time, and I understand the necessity of leading impactful positions so that the wellbeing of the students is ensured. That requires a lot of courage and initiative. I want to take on the position and I want to be that person who is the ‘light’ that students look for.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

My favourite spot in Nottingham would be the pond in the Jubilee Campus. There are stools and benches to sit around and it’s a very relaxing and beautiful place to hang around with friends, and also spend quality ‘me’ time.

Who is your role model?

My role model would definitely be my mother. She is a person who comes from a conservative family who didn’t finish her 10th standard (high school). She is strong brave, confident, did things on her own, and not only trained herself but opened up a training centre for women.

What is your favourite tipple?

Lemon and ginger tea, especially in the evening.

Harry Chapman and Katie Sullivan

