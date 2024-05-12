Student Housing: Is it ever too early to sign a contract?

Ryan Pimm

The process of securing a student house is universally an exciting and daunting task all at the same time, especially for those entering their first year of university. Handling this process of finding a house and securing a deposit is often a new experience for most students; as such, it should be approached with care and not be rushed. Despite the recurring autumnal and winter gossip pressurising the need to find accommodation as soon as possible, students will likely be grateful to hold off and assess their personal situation thoroughly before committing to this all-important decision.? ?

Returning to the variety of campus-based rooms can give students a sense of comfort and regularity

With most, if not all, first-year students residing within single-room dormitory accommodations, the choice to move into a house with other peers is first and foremost an optional one. Returning to the variety of campus-based rooms can give students a sense of comfort and regularity, which they may have established during their first year. As well, the city of Nottingham offers a wide selection of studios and single-living spaces, albeit they often come with shared communal spaces like kitchens and bathrooms. However, there are also many accommodations with shared spaces like gyms, lounges, study spaces and even pools. This could be a preferred situation for students seeking to have a protected and undisturbed personal space whilst focusing on their studies. ???

The opportunity to live with friends that you’ve acquired at university also has its benefits, primarily in the economic and social spheres for most. The shared financial split of a property can be appealing to students as houses with larger amounts of inhabitants will likely come out at a lower annual cost. Living with peers who are going through the university journey alongside you can also provide a sense of safety and companionship, naturally combatting the feelings of isolation that can arise when living alone. Whether one is local to Nottingham or has relocated from another place to attend the university, student housing exists to supply a communal experience shared with friends following similar paths. ? ?

Each student coming to the university will have personal needs and wants when it comes to choosing where they will be living

Nonetheless, the decision is a highly individualised one. Each student coming to the university will have personal needs and wants when it comes to choosing where they will be living. The home provides a base for all other operations and activities, which you may choose to pursue whilst studying at university, and therefore, should be treated carefully. There are some valid reasons to consider, before signing any contracts and dedicating yourself to a year-long commitment.? ?

The first thing to contemplate is those who you want to be living with. Meeting new people is a fundamental aspect of university, and there are a host of ways to find your own collective, along the journey. Whether it is through connections made in first-year accommodation, societies that have interested you, module courses in lectures and seminars, or even on nights out. The people you come across and decide to befriend will likely become candidates as roommates if you are considering entering a student household. Thus, waiting a moment until you meet people, whom you trust and are compatible with, can often turn out better than rushing into a house based on the first people that you come into contact with – although this may also work out equally as well. ? ?

The variety of people who enter university year on year is also something to consider, as everyone will come from an individualised background unique to their upbringing. Therefore, suitability and commonality are aspects of relationships that may not be found at first. Taking a step away from the looming pressure of the property race can, thus, be beneficial in the long term to make sure that you don’t commit to a living situation which you may regret later. ? ?

Ensuring that aspects like the pricing, condition and location of the house are suitable for your personal needs

Contracts for student properties are often year-long and should be considered thoroughly before a decision is made and the paper is signed. The Guardian’s article, ‘Finding a student house: don’t sign in a panic’, details the meticulous, but ultimately worthwhile, process that students should adhere to before making the important decision. Ensuring that aspects like the pricing, condition and location of the house are suitable for your personal needs, ultimately decreasing the potential feeling of regret having not followed the due process. Make sure to cover all the possible bases and details that are important.? ?

Student living is often a scary task to tackle for university students, which can lead to most following the trend of rushing into a decision and limiting the important process of figuring out what is best for you individually. Therefore, taking a step away from the trending pressures of securing a house as quickly as possible can allow one to make a clearer long-term decision suitable to their circumstances.

Ryan Pimm

Featured image courtesy of Greg Wilson via Unsplash Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

