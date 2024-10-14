The Futsal World Cup: Uzbekistan’s Entertaining Glimpse Of The Sport’s Potential

Sam Bunce

Uzbekistan hosted the tenth edition of FIFA’s Futsal World Cup as Brazil secured a sixth win of the prestigious tournament.

The World Cup, which we have become accustomed to every four years, has been where football’s big players step up when it matters most, in the midst of pure drama.

But this is the Futsal World Cup, this is an entirely separate sport.

The game that has the perfect blend for a World Cup to flourish

Indoor five-a-side, twenty-minute halves, a stop clock, a smaller, heavier ball, and four seconds to restart play when the ball goes out. The game that has the perfect blend for a World Cup to flourish.

It was a sold-out crowd for the final in the capital city of Tashkent with the FIFA President and Uzbekistan Prime Minister in attendance.

A nation that stands at number eleven in the men’s FIFA rankings for futsal and the locals supported the effort of their players extensively but also came out to support some of the other teams.

A community in the heart of Uzbekistan, vastly aware of the sport and, you would now subsequently hope, vastly eager to engage in it more.

The tournament was a spectacle and highlighted futsal’s constant ability to surprise, mesmerise and entertain.

Debutants included New Zealand, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and the revelation of France.

France, despite their dominant reputation in regards to football, has been behind the curve when it comes to the development of futsal.

However, their recent surge in funding for the sport and emphasis on futsal at both grassroots and professional level has catapulted them to their first ever Futsal World Cup and they reached the semi-finals too.

Third-place finishers, Ukraine, are a country battling hardship yet excelled, challenged and went toe-to-toe with some of the very best in futsal.

Nonetheless, a fascinating final, magical moments and startling shocks created something special for futsal.

The magical moments and drama

As the clock ticks down and the buzzer nears, the ball goes out of play and the clock stops. It feels like forever when you play and when you watch. There is so much tension when there is so much on the line.

Iran vs Morocco in the last 16 was the best match of the tournament, as a spectator yes, as anyone on the bench or sidelines it probably was not.

Morocco edged Iran 4-3, advancing them to the quarter-final, where they were then defeated by Brazil. But that was not the whole story, by any means, the result seems like it was a really exciting game, it was just so much more than that.

Heading into the second half, Morocco secured themselves a three-goal margin, with the fourth goal of the 4-1 first-half scoreline being the most impressive.

Iran managed to conjure up a monumental comeback. Coming out of the blocks in the second period fighting for a goal, they managed to bring the game to 4-3, after a wondrous effort fired into the top corner.

Futsal then took us to the edge of our seats with drama in the very last second, whereby an Iranian player claimed to have been caught in the face, and it was deemed a foul.

Therefore, a 10-metre penalty was awarded to Iran – which is awarded every time a team commits a further foul after their fifth within a half.

And in a twist of fortune for Morocco, Iran struck the post in one of the most nerve inducing moments in World Cup history for the teams out on the court.

Meanwhile, two-time world champions Spain exited in the Round of 16 following a 2-1 loss to Venezuela. An uncharacteristic open goal miss at the second post from Spain was punished with a scoop to volley corner routine that was reviewed to have just crossed the line in the final minutes of the game.

The reigning champions Portugal were also knocked out in the Round of 16, by Kazakhstan, again in stunning fashion as, with 14 seconds remaining, they converted a set piece.

Set pieces accounted for both of Kazakhstan’s goals in this contest, sending shockwaves through the Portuguese and bringing elation to the floods of travelling supporters, who made the journey across the border.

Matches are decided by the finest of details

This is what we want at these tournaments, the opportunity for players of larger and smaller nations to make a name for themselves. Matches are decided by the finest of details in the captivating closing stages.

However, the final on Sunday between the two big dogs of futsal was set to be filled with even more tension. The rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. Two South American nations vying to be crowned champions of the world.

Before the final clash

Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 to be Copa America champions in February, but ultimately, they craved payback here due to their World Cup semi-final defeat to their closest rivals in 2021.

Their last triumph at the World Cup was in 2012, when one of the renowned GOATs of futsal, Falcão, was at the forefront of a 3-2 win over Spain, scoring in extra time.

Marquinhos Xavier’s side came into this year’s final only conceding five goals so far in the tournament. This is a very commendable defensive record in futsal and demonstrates the stereotypical Brazilian flair as quite secondary to the defensive consistency and prowess in this team.

The sheer squad depth at Xavier’s disposal was certainly a threat, especially with Pito returning from injury to feature in this final, along with the captain Dyego, the Golden Ball winner and a catalyst in the semi-final win over Ukraine, who both served as pivotal assets of experience.

Not to mention, pivot – the supposed top man of the diamond formation in futsal – Ferrão who is considered one of the best pivots of this generation.

As well as the top scorer in this tournament, Marcel. The LNFS – the Spanish top division – voted best winger of last season currently plays his futsal at El Pozo Murcia and went into the final in flying form.

This great rivalry has been won a lot more times by Brazil in comparison to Argentina over the years, but this is the third World Cup final in a row for the Argentines.

Manager Matias Lucuix’s selection consisted of five of the players victorious in Colombia in 2016 – namely Alan Brandi, Nico Sarmiento, Kiki Vaporaki, Crisitan Borruto and Pablo Taborda. Captain Taborda added invaluable competency in the ‘fix’ position – the defensive base of the diamond formation.

13 out of 14 players in the squad play their futsal in Europe. A team thriving from the foundations of a South American style mixed with their experiences in the European leagues.

Brazil vs Argentina: futsal at its finest

There were ultimately signs of real respect prior to the game from both camps and nothing that really boiled over during this game, despite the antics on and off the court we did eventually see in this clash. It is Brazil vs Argentina after all.

Brazil had flurries of transition due to Argentina giving the ball away in quite dangerous areas but didn’t manage to capitalise.

They did then manage to break the deadlock in the fifth minute, as a free kick was fired to Ferrão, who made an instant impact and tapped home from a tight angle, winning the physical duel at the back post.

Moments later, Kevin Arrieta was granted a big chance in front of the Brazilian goal. And there we got our first insight into the expertise and passion of goalkeeper Willian, who spread himself well to save.

Pito instigated some frustration from the Argentina substitutes after his two fouls, including a high foot onto the knee of Claudino, to which Argentina used their one and only video system review for the first half, requesting a red card.

It was deemed a yellow card, and again it showed the efficacy of the video system review at this tournament, with a spoken, live, and brief explanation when the decision was made by the referees.

Brazil maintained defensive solidity and finally capitalised on one of many transition opportunities as Rafa bundled the ball in at the second post to make it 2-0.

Argentina hadn’t really got going in possession, but during their last five-minute spell in the first half, they mustered up an onslaught of shots and ended the half with 15 corners compared to their opponent’s 2.

In the second half, Brazil unveiled a defensive resilience and goalkeeper Willian shone with exuberant celebrations after every save.

At the last two World Cups, the golden glove had gone to his opposite number, but this time he really did exhibit an unbreakable last line of defense for his team.

The light blue and white striped players on the court did push with much more promising possession and opportunities, but their shots from range were unrewarding and they needed an alternative.

Emotions were beginning to show and were often amusing as Argentina’s manager even came onto the court briefly and kicked the ball, encompassing his extremely passionate and animated self throughout the duration of the match on the sideline.

The 38-year-old manager, Matias Lucuix, is a former River Plate and Inter Movistar – a top flight club based in Madrid – player as well as a former Argentina national team futsal player. He devastatingly suffered an injury in 2012 as a player and transitioned to coaching, being an integral part of the coaching staff for their 2016 World Cup win.

Itching to get on and play himself, but still contributing in a crucial way to Argentina’s bid for success here.

Brazil used their timeouts before the ten-minute mark in both halves, survived chances from Argentina, and provided threats and a sense of control with Pito and Arthur, who got more minutes in the second half.

Arthur had said before this game that they had to ‘sacrifice their individual game.’ You can’t deny that out of possession it was a strategy of grit and teamwork that edged them closer to succeeding in Tashkent.

Argentina developed more and more urgency and then resorted to employing the fly goalkeeper, a tactic used to gain a numerical advantage in possession, with seven minutes remaining.

Brandi and Rosa went agonizingly close as the Brazilians seemed to be in the right place at the right time in their own box.

Could the ball find its way through a stubborn yellow wall

This match was elevated in tension, played in one small area. Could the ball find its way through a stubborn yellow wall with Willian’s constant shouting and celebrations at its heart?

Well eventually, through speeding the ball up well in the fly and straight after their time out, the fly goalkeeper himself, Matias Rosa, converted a rebound to force a memorably intense ending.

Cristian Borruto struck three times from the right-hand side and there were efforts from Taborda and Arrieta but it was not clinical and decisive enough to thwart a confident Willian and the collective work of the players in front of him.

The long-awaited buzzer had gone and Brazil were the world champions. A protest ensued from the Argentinians, who adamantly claimed for a video system review for a handball, but this was not carried out by the officials and the tie was concluded. The final still has not been won by more than a one goal margin in 28 years.

Heartbreak for Argentina with some of their squad playing the last of one of these big international games, while for Brazil, they had grasped the chance to reassert their position in futsal back to where they belonged.

It was an all-Brazilian affair for the awards with the golden ball going to Dyego, the golden boot going to Marcel, and the golden glove going to Willian, who was in floods of tears by the end.

A Brazil side set up as a team, powerfully reinforcing futsal as a game not just about individual skill but in the main, about the system, with and without the ball, consistently.

A brilliant advert for the sport and a tournament that showcased a sport on the cusp of maximising its potential, however, still there are strides to take.

Futsal at the Olympics

FIFA has recently announced that they are planning to encourage the inclusion of futsal as well as beach soccer as Olympic sports when they go into discussion with the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

Given the inclusion of 3v3 basketball in Paris in the summer, which conclusively drew few spectators, and with sports like football, golf, and tennis never seeming to draw as many eyes as they perhaps usually would, there is clearly a gap for sports like futsal.

Futsal was in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires 2018, and it seems ludicrous as to why it isn’t now a staple sport in the Olympic Games, which are a pivotal avenue for the sport to grow and to be exposed.

People are much more aware of the name ‘futsal’, but in terms of actually growing participation globally, and having the status as a staple Olympic sport for example, there are greater challenges to overcome and confront.

Futsal’s grassroots and professional development in England

Recently, England Futsal announced that they will have a men’s side in the Euro 2026 qualifiers and a women’s side, who aim to qualify for the inaugural Futsal Women’s World Cup.

We hope this is the start of a new chapter for the stability of the men’s national programme

At the end of this year and at the beginning of 2025, the men will take on Spain, Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. We hope this is the start of a new chapter for the stability of the men’s national programme and, despite the lack of funding provided and players reaching out for financial support, a strong performance in these games could be a crucial stepping stone for something of substantial magnitude for the futsal community in England.

This month too, England Women Futsal travel to Moldova to make their competitive debut, and will face Finland, Moldova, and Slovenia in a bid to participate in the World Cup.

A massive turning point for the women’s game and a pathway that is now truly something of aspiration for players and an incentive to play futsal with more commitment.

The national teams and their upcoming fixtures are no doubt something that the community needs to get behind and a competitive showing against the opponents will bolster a more promising future.

Yet, there is still something missing here in England. A nation so occupied and obsessed with football, which is a powerful and special thing also, but missing something with futsal.

France, in contrast, have increased their funding and prioritised a curriculum whereby futsal is included in school sports, and developed a quite stable, professional performance pathway, which has shown what can be achieved.

The World Cup in Uzbekistan emphasised futsal’s uniqueness and the sport’s development where several countries are competing and competing well. England has been granted the opportunity, it needs to be embraced but it needs to soon be accompanied by a structure beneath that, of committed financial support and stability from the top down, and grassroots youth futsal at the core of the sport.

Featured image courtesy of Pascal Swier via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @fifa via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @fifaworldcup via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @england_futsal via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

