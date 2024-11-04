Flying High Notts County Pick Up A Deserved Win Against Harrogate

Sam Bunce and Tom Henigan

The Magpies picked up maximum points in a 1-0 win over Harrogate Town to keep themselves in and amongst it in the tightly contested top places of League Two thanks to a goal from marksman Alassana Jatta. Impact’s Sam Bunce and Tom Henigan were there for all the action.

The opposition at Meadow Lane were managed by Simon Weaver, who is the longest serving manager in the top four divisions in England, completing 15 years of unprecedented progression for the North Yorkshire side. His dad is also the chairman of the club.

County won this fixture last season 3-0 but Harrogate finished one place above them.

Harrogate Town have only been in League Two since 2020, when they defeated Notts County in the National League Play Off final in an empty Wembley 3-1.

This fixture has a sense of significance for the clubs

So, despite County’s memorable promotion back to the Football League two seasons ago, this fixture has a sense of significance for the clubs, and the players still involved.

Before getting underway in Nottingham, there was a respectfully observed remembrance silence, and then the first half commenced.

It was a dominant display of well-retained possession from the home team, who got themselves into promising areas but didn’t manage to break the deadlock.

A big opportunity was presented to Nick Tsaroulla early on as the ball broke to him on his favoured left foot for a shot, which was superbly blocked by Harrogate.

Throughout the tie, the visitors seemed to deny their opponents of considerable clear-cut chances that would trouble the born and bred Notts County fan and academy player James Belshaw between the sticks.

When Harrogate did manage to get themselves into attacking areas, County won it back quickly and effectively. A 12th minute counter attack for the Magpies was orchestrated by Jevani Brown who clipped a delicate ball right to left to McGoldrick whose first touch set him up well away from his defender, but he failed to find the bottom corner.

Brown and McGoldrick seemed to play pivotal roles in the offensive strategy of manager Stuart Maynard with fluidity and often dropping in to get on the ball and mount the pressure onto Harrogate.

Nick Tsaroulla was the principal threat

Josh Martin, who was making his first league start, had two efforts that were fired over the bar as he came inside from the left flank. But on the other wing, Nick Tsaroulla was the principal threat that caused Harrogate’s back line substantial issues.

The new signing racked up more than 100 appearances for Crawley Town and his experience and confidence are definitely reasons why he has been fed the ball so much in black and white stripes.

He was willing to comfortably go on either side, crossing with his supposedly weaker right foot consistently into the box for Jatta, or cutting in on his stronger left foot and firing a shot towards goal.

Yet, there was no breakthrough for County who relished the possession but didn’t have the clinical edge to get past the North Yorkshire side, who didn’t have a single shot in the first half.

At the beginning of the second half, there was another headed chance for Alassana Jatta who opted to nod the ball back for someone to tap home, but Harrogate cleared their lines well again.

Notts came out pressing high and with intent to maintain the ball as much as possible and earn a deserved lead in this game.

Despite the crossing from the wings being ineffective and one-dimensional for the Kop end to endure at Meadow Lane at times, Martin and Tsaroulla were important outlets that needed to keep being utilised during this game.

In the 58th minute, County did manage to find the all-important goal

In the 58th minute, County did manage to find the all-important goal as Tsaroulla sat down his defender on the right wing and delivered with his left into the feet of Allassana Jatta who controlled the ball well and found the bottom right corner.

Another rare counter attack was granted to Notts, after a spell of Harrogate possession. It was well stopped by centre back Jasper Moon, who, despite his very busy afternoon in the back line, timed his challenge well on Jatta.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw was then frequently called into action for the away side, with more of the County shots being on target in the closing stages.

Particularly in the 74th minute, when a neatly worked move from teenager George Abbott and McGoldrick teed up Jatta, who forced a brilliant save from close range.

The visitors did have some moments of attack to provide some entertainment for their brilliantly committed 189 supporters that made the journey.

The three points for third place Notts had been sealed

Bass had to crucially deny Matty Daly twice which made the home supporters hold their breath in stoppage time, but the three points for third place Notts had been sealed.

A typically organised and committed Harrogate Town defence caused frustration but a lack of clinical edge and any sort of pace on the counter attack for them too favoured the contest to go County’s way.

The latter showed good work in possession but closing games off is something that Stuart Maynard will surely be emphasising.

County sit in third place in League Two, accompanying Walsall and Doncaster on 26 points, behind league leaders Port Vale who suffered a late scare against Wimbledon but held on as they so often do, like in their significant 1-0 away victory over County earlier this month.

Notts County face Alfreton Town of National League North on Friday in the first round of the FA Cup, which is sure to provide minutes for several less used players in the squad and help to continue a momentum at home to try and match their unbeaten league form on the road this season.

Featured image courtesy of Ian Kirke via Unsplash.

In article image 1 courtesy of @NottsCountyFC via Instagram.

