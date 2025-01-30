“…FILLED TO THE BRIM WITH MUSIC, STORYTELLING AND SPIRITED SONG” – REVIEW: COMING TO ENGLAND

Milly Rothwell-Wood

Coming to England is a vibrant stage adaptation of Floella Benjamin’s award-winning book which entails her upbringing in Trinidad and journey to London in the 1960’s. The performance, which is directed by David Wood, is filled to the brim with music, storytelling and spirited song.

Floella Benjamin left Trinidad aged only 10 and sailed alone with her siblings to meet her parents in England. The performance perfectly intersperses cutting moments of reality within the excitement and lightheartedness of this childhood experience. Coming to England tells the story of how with the support of brave and courageous parents Floella overcame adversity and grew to become Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

The performance is split into two distinct acts with an interval in the middle, the first of which is set in Trinidad and the second set in London. This illustrates the jarring separation which Floella feels between her previous life, and fond memories, in Trinidad and the new home she is instantly meant to find in England. Floella voices this discomfort in such a sudden switch in culture and setting, something which the separate acts facilitate on stage. The stark difference in costume, lighting and music initially used within each setting emphasises this.

The music, vibrancy and joy of Trinidad quickly reconnects with the family in England …

However, the performance is beautifully considered in its presentation of both settings, and through Floella’s mother’s determination to make England feel like home, both stage spaces eventually do. The music, vibrancy and joy of Trinidad quickly reconnects with the family in England and therefore the bright lively feel of the stage equally resumes itself. Floella’s father is able to pursue a career in jazz music as he always wished to and the Caribbean culture is merged with the Benjamin’s new found opportunities for happiness and progress in England.

…amid the vivid music and dance are glimpses of the cruelty Floella and her family witness

This is not to say that the performance washes over the prejudices faced by the Windrush generation as amid the vivid music and dance are glimpses of the cruelty Floella and her family witness. This stage adaptation particularly focuses on the inequality found within the education system as Floella’s journey allows her to experience both schools in Trinidad and London. In Trinidad Floella and her siblings are taught about their vital and respected role within the British Empire and the promise of England as the motherland. However, when they reach London school is a place of bullying, oppression and inequality which reinforces them as different. Floella’s intelligence is undermined and disregarded, making her have to work twice as hard to succeed within an educational setting.

The reality of this performance as a biographical piece is clearly placed at the forefront of every stage decision made and Floella’s story reaches the audience in a courageous and authentic way. The entire stage space is surrounded by a large-scale 1960’s television which makes up the outside of the set, likely providing a direct link to Floella’s work in the entertainment industry and its role in her thriving career.

…the audience at the Nottingham Theatre Royal instantly lit up with nostalgic chatter.

One of the most moving moments of the performance was at the very beginning when Floella first entered the stage and directly addressed the audience. She referenced her iconic role as the presenter of the BBC’s children’s programme ‘Playschool’ and asked if anyone remembered her, the audience at the Nottingham Theatre Royal instantly lit up with nostalgic chatter. This moment utilises the outside set of the television to reflect Floella’s broader career, ensuring that this modern stage adaptation still places the personal journey of Floella at the heart of its narrative. Alongside this, the moment of tender audience interaction instantly drew together all generations and unified viewers in a beautifully subtle way.

…an authentically considered retelling of Floella Benjamin’s triumphant life story…

Overall, Coming to England is an authentically considered retelling of Floella Benjamin’s triumphant life story which brings together generations to mark both the progress made and the importance to still push for change in society. A must see for all ages.

Milly Rothwell-Wood

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Mark Senior. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.