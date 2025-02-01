CHIEFS AND EAGLES SET UP SUPER BOWL LVII REMATCH: CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY RECAP

Tom Henigan

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to their second Super Bowl in three years after a big win against their divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who once again defeated the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in an epic matchup to advance to their third Super Bowl in a row.

Washington Commanders 23-55 Philadelphia Eagles

The Commanders did not start badly on the offensive side of the ball. Their first possession lasted for 18 plays and took over seven minutes off of the clock. While Washington would have liked a touchdown after they converted two fourth downs, three points was a relatively successful drive given the amount of time they took off the clock. But then Saquon Barkley set the tone for the rest of the game, immediately. On Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage, Jalen Hurts tossed Barkley the ball as he made his way out left. Washington didn’t set the edge and Barkley broke outside for what looked to be a 15-to-20-yard play until he broke two tackles and made his way to the endzone, scoring a 60-yard touchdown with his first touch of the game.

The game was not over after this play, but Washington didn’t help themselves. As Jayden Daniels and the offence looked to respond, Dyami Brown fumbled the ball with Cooper DeJean of the Eagles recovering it at the Commanders’ 48-yard line. Once again, the Washington defence was outmatched as Philadelphia marched down the field, mainly through the air this time, before Barkley ran in from four yards out for his second touchdown on two rush attempts. The Eagles had taken advantage of Washington’s mistake and the strong field position. The Commanders responded with a field goal and after Jake Elliott of the Eagles missed a field goal on their next drive, Washington had a chance to tie the game as they trailed 14-6.

Daniels found Terry McLaurin on 3rd and 3 as Washington’s number one receiver evaded defenders to run in for a 36-yard touchdown

Jayden Daniels took advantage of the good field position from the missed field goal and led his offence on a strong touchdown drive. Daniels found Terry McLaurin on 3rd and 3 as Washington’s number one receiver evaded defenders to run in for a 36-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 14-12. Washington attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game but failed as the Philadelphia defence caught on to the play, and tackled Austin Ekeler well behind the line of scrimmage.

The Eagles responded on offence with a touchdown of their own, with the biggest play coming on 4th and 5 from Washington’s 45-yard line. Hurts, who has faced a lot of criticism recently, delivered a perfect pass down the left sideline to A.J. Brown, who was covered by Marshon Lattimore, for a 31-yard gain. The Commanders did then force a 3rd and 13 but Lattimore had a pass interference penalty called on him in the endzone, giving Philadelphia the ball at the one-yard line. With the Eagles being the best team in the league at the quarterback sneak, they were successful on their first attempt at a touchdown as Hurts was shoved in the endzone. After an unnecessary roughness penalty on Lattimore following the touchdown, the Eagles attempted to go for two points from the one-yard line, but this time were stopped on their quarterback sneak, keeping the score at 20-12.

Daniels wanted to respond, and this was still a one score game despite Washington’s early mistakes. But the rookie quarterback didn’t get the chance as Jeremy McNichols fumbled the ball on his kickoff return, giving possession back to the Eagles at Washington’s 24-yard line. Philadelphia’s offence punished the mistake again, capping off a touchdown drive with a four-yard pass to A.J. Brown. Daniels and the Commanders offence did get the ball back this time and managed to muster up a field goal despite having just 39 seconds to do so. That left the score at 27-15 at half time.

To start the second half, the teams exchanged punts, and then exchanged touchdowns as each quarterback ran in for a score, with Washington also being successful in their two point attempt this time round. When Washington’s defence forced another punt with a tackle for loss on Barkley on a 3rd and 5 run, the Commanders looked to have a chance, getting the ball back while down 34-23. But their ensuing drive ended disastrously as Oren Burks punched the ball out of Ekeler’s hands as Washington’s running back attempted to get back to his feet after getting down low to catch the ball. Zack Baun, who had forced a fumble himself earlier, recovered possession for the Eagles and they never looked back.

Philadelphia scored a touchdown on their next three offensive drives while the Commanders’ drives between those series ended on downs, an interception in the endzone, and on downs again. Philadelphia scored eight touchdowns in the game with seven of them coming on the ground. Barkley and Hurts each ran in for three as Hurts passed for another. Philadelphia’s third string running back, Will Shipley, came into this game with 30 carries and 82 yards on the season but ended it with 77 more yards and a touchdown. The rookie had a big 57-yard run that had everyone on Philadelphia’s sideline excited. Three plays later he was in the endzone to take the Eagles to 54 points before Elliott added on one more for good measure.

As a team the Eagles had 229 rushing yards from 36 carries

As fun as their season has been, the Commanders were clearly not ready for this game. Everyone knew that the Eagles would run the ball with Saquon Barkley and Washington couldn’t stop it from the first play. As a team the Eagles had 229 rushing yards from 36 carries. The three fumbles from the Commanders did not help either in a game where their rookie quarterback looked like one of the few players ready for the big occasion.

Credit must go to the Eagles, though, as they consistently made big plays on both sides of the ball. Baun was incredible of the defensive side and, while Barkley may get the headlines, Hurts played a great game, making big throws throughout the game as he continues to win and not turn the ball over.

Buffalo Bills 29-32 Kansas City Chiefs

A game that lived up to all the hype and, unfortunately for the Bills, a game that ended with the same result as three of the last four postseasons.

It was a rocky start for the Bills. On their opening drive, Josh Allen threw two passes that could have easily been intercepted as Buffalo went three and out. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs responded with an efficient 90-yard touchdown drive which ended with a 12-yard touchdown run from Kareem Hunt as Mahomes completed every pass on the series. The Bills responded with a field goal as Tyler Bass kicked the ball through the uprights from 53 yards away.

Kansas City’s next offensive drive was looking very similar to their first as they marched down to Buffalo’s 23-yard line. But the Chiefs had a bit of fortune when a strip sack was overturned by an offsides penalty on Ed Oliver. It looked as if Mahomes and his offence were going to punish the Bills for that mistake until Mahomes inexplicably fumbled the ball on what looked like an option play on 2nd and 2 at the 23-yard line. The Chiefs quarterback had a chance to recover but Oliver came away with possession, getting Buffalo’s offence back on the field.

Mahomes found Xavier Worthy for an 11-yard touchdown to finish a 70-yard drive

That swung the momentum of the game in favour of the visitors, and they capitalised. A 24-yard dart from Allen to Khalil Shakir on 3rd and 13 was the highlight of a 72-yard touchdown drive which was finished off by James Cook. But as they seem to always do in the playoffs, the Chiefs answered. Mahomes found Xavier Worthy for an 11-yard touchdown to finish a 70-yard drive. The Bills punted on their next possession with Nikko Remigio returning the ball 41 yards to Buffalo’s 34-yard line. Mahomes took advantage of the strong field position, running in for a touchdown from one yard out as Kansas City’s offence continued to move the ball with ease. Worthy had a controversial catch on 3rd down earlier in the drive but what a lot of outrage has forgotten to mention is that a holding penalty would have given the Chiefs a first down either way.

With just under two minutes left in the first half, trailing 21-10, the Bills needed points given that the Chiefs were receiving the ball to start the second half. Allen delivered points with a 73-yard touchdown drive, finding Mack Hollins with a perfect throw for a 34-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left. That left the score at 21-16 at halftime after the Bills failed a two-point attempt.

Buffalo started the second half strong, forcing a Kansas City punt which was followed by a strong drive where the Bills ran the ball on their first eight plays, including a 33-yard run by James Cook. The drive came down to a 4th and goal from the one-yard line with Cook spectacularly finding the endzone with maybe the best one-yard touchdown run you will ever see. The Bills failed their second two-point attempt of the day, keeping the score at 22-21. But a Kansas City three and out gave Buffalo a chance at making it a two-score game as the 4th quarter approached.

Allen led his team to the Chiefs’ 41-yard line but was stopped on a 4th and 1 quarterback sneak/push. Another controversial play as the ruling on the field of Allen being short stood, giving Kansas City possession with under 13 minutes left. Crunch time in the 4th quarter of a playoff game, it was no surprise to see Mahomes lead a 59-yard touchdown drive, where he scored with a 10-yard run into the endzone. 10 minutes left, Kansas City led 29-22. Allen responded, leading his team to the red zone where he found himself with a 4th and goal at the four-yard line. The Bills quarterback found Curtis Samuel in the back of the endzone on a do or die play and the game was tied at 29-29.

As Mahomes got the ball back, a touchdown seemed inevitable but, after the Chiefs marched into the red zone, Mahomes was sacked on 1st and goal by Jordan Phillips. With a 2nd and goal at the 17-yard line, the Chiefs didn’t recover from that sack and were forced to kick a field goal. That gave Josh Allen the ball down three points with three minutes and 33 seconds left, and three timeouts.

Three playoff losses in four years to Mahomes and the Chiefs, this is where Allen and the Bills had a chance to avenge it all and go to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years. Allen ran for a first down early on in the drive. But after that he threw two incompletions, leaving them in a 3rd and 10 situation. Allen found Amari Cooper on a screen pass, who was tackled by George Karlaftis, setting up a 4th and 5 with Buffalo’s season on the line.

Dalton Kincaid had a chance at bringing the ball in to convert the first down and keep his team’s season alive

I said in my preview that Steve Spagnuolo would save his most creative pass rush schemes for the most critical moments and that is exactly what Kansas City’s defensive coordinator did. As we found out after the game, Josh Allen slid his protection to the left but coming off of the right side was a blitz, putting Allen under pressure, and forcing him to throw up a desperation pass. Dalton Kincaid had a chance at bringing the ball in to convert the first down and keep his team’s season alive, but it slipped through his hands, giving Mahomes the ball back. Somewhat similarly to what he did in last year’s Super Bowl on a potentially game deciding 3rd down, Spagnuolo sent Trent McDuffie which gave Purdy no time to throw an accurate pass. This time it was Allen that fell victim to Spagnuolo sending McDuffie on a blitz and, once again, when it mattered most, Spagnuolo threw the house at the quarterback, resulting in a decisive incompletion.

Once again, to nobody’s surprise, the three-time Super Bowl MVP iced the game, with a throw to Samaje Perine securing the second first down of the drive, which was the last of the game. It was Perine’s first touch of the ball all game, showing head coach Andy Reid’s trust in all of his team as he called a play where his third string running back would get the ball. If Perine had dropped the pass, Buffalo would have had another chance to score and possibly win the game. But instead, the Chiefs secured their third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

A massive oversight in my preview was ignoring the running ability of Patrick Mahomes. He has made so many crucial plays over the years with his legs and did so again in this game, running for two touchdowns and also for a first down on a 4th and 1 play. He and the Chiefs will play in their third Super Bowl in a row as they chase a historic threepeat. For the Bills, it is a similar story as Kansas City eliminates them for the fourth time in five seasons. The Super Bowl drought goes on but with Josh Allen at quarterback, there is no doubt they will be amongst the top contenders next season.

The two results on championship Sunday have set up a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.

Tom Henigan

Featured image courtesy of Matt Davey via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @nfl via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

In article image 2 courtesy of @philadelphiaeagles via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

In article image 3 courtesy of @nfloncbs via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.?

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!