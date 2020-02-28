Your Waterfall Bucket List

Here are seven waterfalls that should be on every traveller’s bucket list!

Plitvice Falls, Croatia

These beautiful waterfalls form a part of Croatia’s most visited tourist attraction: the Plitvice Lakes National Park, which is also a world heritage site. Not only do you get to see beautiful waterfalls, but also sixteen stunning lakes and the rich variety of wildlife present in the park.

It is a treat to the senses

The waterfalls are also beautiful in winter, even though some are inaccessible at this time of year. So, no matter when you get the chance, you should jump at the opportunity to see the Plitvice Falls in person.

Niagara Falls, New York/ Ontario

Niagara Falls is arguably the most famous of waterfalls and is actually made up of three different falls (American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Canadian Falls). Around 30 million people visit every year to see the fresh water descend, which is why it has made it onto this list.

Iguazu Falls, Argentina/ Brazil

Similar to Niagara Falls this waterfall straddles the border of two countries: Argentina and Brazil, yet no matter which side of the falls you choose to visit, it will be beautiful. The waterfall is set across two national parks that contain a rich ecosystem of rainforests and tropical plant life; it is a treat to the senses. The tallest waterfall is known locally as The Devils Throat at 80m tall, making it almost twice as tall as Niagara Falls and makes you realise the sheer magnificence of the falls.

Rainbows are also common at the fall, making it even more magical

Victoria Falls, Zambia/ Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls, known locally as The Smoke That Thunders, gains its nickname from the tremendous noise that is created by more than five hundred million cubic meters of water plummeting over the edge per minute and dropping 108m to the river below. Yet, due to climate change the falls have been suffering. In December 2019 the flow of the falls reduced to a mere trickle, meaning time is against you to see this natural beauty.

Skogafoss, Iceland

This waterfall is a true natural beauty and one of many falls within Iceland. Skogafoss is one of the largest falls in Iceland with a drop of 60m, so even though there are taller waterfalls on this list, it is still a very impressive size. You can go right up to the waterfall but be prepared to get wet.

It is perhaps a more likely visit for many, yet is still impressive in its own right

However, there is also a viewing platform to see the falls from higher up if that is more you. Rainbows are also common at the fall, making it even more magical. This is fitting due to the myths of treasure that accompany Skogafoss, giving further reason to add this beauty to your travel bucket list.

Mealt Falls, Scotland

For a waterfall a little closer to home, look no further than Mealt Waterfall in Scotland, which is backed by cliffs that are said to resemble the Scottish kilt. The fall is fed by Loche Mealt (hence its name) and the waters drop an impressive 55m into the Atlantic Ocean. The reason this waterfall has made the list is that due to it being in Scotland it is perhaps a more likely visit for many, yet is still impressive in its own right.

Detian Falls

Another transnational waterfall on the list is Detian Falls, which is shared by China and Vietnam. The falls consist of two main waterfalls; on the Chinese side is Detian Waterfall and on the Vietnamese side Ban Gioc Waterfall, both of which are beautiful. The height of the falls is around 60m and if you go between June and November, the falls are at their best due to the rainfall season.

