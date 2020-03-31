Date Night Restaurants in Notts

As far as cities go, Nottingham is certainly one of my favourites and has become my home over the last three years. The city boasts several independently owned restaurants and bars, making it unique from other destinations, giving a truly versatile experience and a vast range of venues to discover.

Here I have listed my favourite date night restaurants, showcasing the variety Nottingham has to offer.

Yamas Mezze and Tapas

If you love Greek or Mediterranean cuisine then you’ll love Yamas. It has an expansive menu of tapas small plates which are great for sharing whilst sampling the rich and hearty Greek and Spanish inspired dishes. From falafel and hummus to succulent marinated meats, the menu incorporates great flavours and leaves you full and desperate to return. Call 0115 950 1000 to enjoy this great restaurant just off Old Market Square.

“The venue is dark and cosy, creating an intimate date night setting and provides fantastic cuisine”

Sexy Mama Loves Spaghetti

This quaint, rustic Italian restaurant sets itself aside from the chain restaurants located in the city centre. Its small yet authentic menu offers some fantastic real Italian dishes, far from a standard bolognese or pizza you would find anywhere else. The venue is dark and cosy, creating an intimate date night setting and provides fantastic cuisine. It doesn’t have any online presence, so good luck finding a Facebook page to message! To book call – 0115 948 4610.

No.12

No.12 is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant, placing first for best vegan food in Nottingham on Google. The venue offers itself as the perfect spot for brunch and lunch during the day, yet on the weekend transforms into a restaurant offering small plates and sharing boards. The restaurant experiments with their ingredients, showing vegan food doesn’t have to be boring, and offers fantastic tasting dishes to share. You will be amazed at how they create these dishes all plant based, and insta worthy too! A little more expensive, but well worth the trip to try their creative dishes. Email no12nottingham.co.uk to book.

“This place is fantastic for all dietary needs as everything is made fresh and means each time you visit, there will be something different”

Sample @ Tilt

Located above Tilt cocktail bar hides Nottingham’s best kept secret. Sample has an ethos to create food using seasonal and local produce and therefore don’t have a menu. When you enter, you see the ingredients for that evening and you pick which ones you would like, allowing the chefs to create something new every time. This place is fantastic for all dietary needs as everything is made fresh and means each time you visit, there will be something different. What’s even better, this fancy and intimate location creates a sophisticated date night setting for £25 per person for unlimited dishes. Message Tilt on Facebook to reserve a table.

Bunk

If you’re looking for a more laid-back vibe, groovy tunes and excellent cocktails, then look no further than Bunk. Although its primarily known for its top quality drinks, their cosy cocktail bars offer up various food options from wings, to chicken nuggets, to curly fries, creating the ultimate date night vibes. With three locations in Nottingham and one in Derby (alongside happy hour before 10pm), Bunk provides the perfect setting, whether that’s a mate date or with your significant other; there’s always time for nuggs, right? No need to book, just turn up (and they even do delivery)!

Megan Bowie

Featured image courtesy of Kristoffer Trolle via Flickr. Image license found here.

Article image 1 courtesy of Ewan Munro via Flickr. Image license found here.

Article image 2 courtesy of Ella Olsson via Flickr. Image license found here.

Article image 3 courtesy of Michael Korcuska via Flickr. Image license found here.