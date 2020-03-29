How has the Coronavirus Affected my Second Year of University?

I thought my second year of university would be spent worrying about moving out of student accommodation, facing real ‘adult’ problems (like sorting out bills) and dealing with an incredibly tough workload. Turns out, I had far more on my plate to worry about than I thought. Something none of us saw coming: Covid-19, or the Coronavirus as it’s better known.

As a bioscience student, I do a lot of lab work. But, since social distancing became a unanimous way of life, this has no longer been possible.

Gone are the days of making three versions of a bread (normal, gluten-free and wheat-free) and, instead, the only practical thing I’m now doing is constantly wiping down the surfaces of everything I touch.

Second year is notorious for the hideous workload we have to deal with. How has the pandemic affected this? Suddenly, deadlines are being extended left, right and centre. Some even more than once.

Whilst the majority may perceive this to be one of the only positives

to come out of this whole situation, it does get a little confusing when you’ve scribbled several different dates in your planner.

If I’m struggling with a concept that normally could have been resolved by going up to the lecturer at the end of the session, I now have to email and wait a few working days for a response.

Now in first year, most of us could chill a bit as “first year doesn’t count”. But now, as a second-year student, this year most definitely does count towards my degree. Due to university closing down, lectures, seminars and workshops have all gone online.

I don’t blame the staff, as they’re probably receiving countless emails per day which they have to work through, but it is a little inconvenient. And now, with no regular face-to-face exams, and no news about how exams will actually be held, I’ve been left in a bit of a rut.

What actually is going to happen and how?

I suppose I, along with everyone else, will just have to wait to find out.

Zoya Gulshin

