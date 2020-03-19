NSTV’s ‘The Gist’ Films First Live Panel Show

On 12th March 2020, student created ‘The Gist’ had its first live show to support and celebrate international women’s day.

The Gist is an all-female panel show run by Nottingham Student Television (NSTV). The show gives students a platform to talk about the news and give their perspective on the events shaping our world.

It was filmed in front of an audience of around 50 people and was live streamed on Facebook. As of writing this article, the first addition of The Gist has been viewed over 800 times.

While all the panellists were students, some panels included YouTubers and one representative from the dating app Bumble was even involved.

The live show was created and hosted by Jonelle Awomoyi, who was joined in front of the camera by a number of different panellists who discussed the part played by women in business, relationships, technology and mental health.

Panellists also spoke about how far women have come in these areas and the issues they still face to this day.

Jonelle said that this live show wouldn’t be the last. In an interview, she discussed the possibility of having 2 live shows a semester. One with an all-male panel and the other with an all-female panel.

If you missed the live show don’t worry; the whole stream is up on NSTV’s Facebook page!

Alex Lovesay

Featured image courtesy of NSTV via Facebook.

