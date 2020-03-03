‘Off the Wall’ – The Art Exhibition Coming to Lakeside Arts

Have exam results got you down? Is dissertation stress wearing you thin? Are you in need of something more stimulating than Love Island to keep you going?

Then pop on down to Lakeside Arts for something that will excite the imagination, immerse you as an audience member, and give you a unique and fulfilling individual experience.

It comes in the form of an art exhibition, hosted by Crop Up Gallery at Lakeside Arts. Running from the 22nd of February to the 29th of March, the exhibition, entitled Off the Wall: From the Inside Looking Out, is a curatorial collective based at the University of Nottingham.

Proud to present one of the posters for our upcoming exhibition 'Off the Wall' at @LakesideArts, opening February 22nd. pic.twitter.com/gu6uNDZqqd — Crop Up Gallery (@cropupgallery) January 23, 2020

UoN students run the exhibition, said to challenge the traditional art environment by focusing on a physical and interactive gallery experience. The aim is the audience’s immersion in, and physical engagement with, the art, and the breaking down of the traditional boundaries between art and viewer.

The exhibition is free too, so you really have no excuse.

There is even a guided gallery tour taking place, running on the 14th of March from 1-2pm. It will be led by the director of the exhibition, and will give further insight into the thematic ideas that the exhibition is looking to portray. Free, advanced booking is available at the Lakeside website, or via the box office.

The gallery’s aim is to provide creative youngsters in the East Midlands area with opportunities to create and exhibit their own work.

Crop Up Gallery themselves were founded in 2012. Run entirely by UoN students, the gallery’s aim is to provide creative youngsters in the East Midlands area with opportunities to create and exhibit their own work.

We are independent speakers. We are creative curators. We are Crop Up Gallery! The launch of our Twitter has been perfectly timed for the release of our manifesto: pic.twitter.com/8sclk9qkW5 — Crop Up Gallery (@cropupgallery) October 13, 2018

So, head on down to the Wallner Gallery at Lakeside Arts and take a look at what East Midland’s finest artists have come up with. The exhibition is open from 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, then from 9am-5pm on Saturdays, and finally from 10am-5pm on Sundays.

It really is a great way to spend a couple of hours of your day, and supports a local organisation encouraging creativity in the community. The gallery looks forward to seeing you there!

Joe Paternoster

Featured image courtesy of Crop Up Gallery. No changes were made to this image.

Article images courtesy of @cropupgallery via Twitter. No changes were made to these images.

