There Goes the Sun!

After many weeks of glorious sunshine, the good old British grey skies are back, accompanied by scatterings of rain and most likely a dip in the nation’s good spirits during this pandemic.

The bad weather is beneficial to stopping those flouting the lockdown rules in an attempt to enjoy usual sunny pastimes, such as BBQs and trips to the park, but it also serves as an unwelcome kickback to us all. We can no longer enjoy a cheeky pint in the garden whilst working on our tans to give us both that glowing skin and glowing mood that come hand in hand, which will make getting out of bed in the morning just that little bit harder. After all, there is nothing better than being awoken by the sun peeping through the blinds, rather than the usual blaring alarm.

What could be better than a splash of water to cool you off during a blood pumping exercise session!

On top of this, many will also feel they have lost their larger workout space and may even be demotivated to go on that daily walk or jog. All is not lost however, as going for a run (or doing a workout) in the rain is much more appealing than it sounds- what could be better than a splash of water to cool you off during a blood pumping exercise session!

Now is definitely the time to embrace your inner child, wrap up warm, pop on a pair of wellies, and go jump around in some puddles – even as someone who detests the rain, I will definitely be doing this to stop me going stir crazy cooped up in the house all day!

Whilst we are stuck inside however, there is no shortage of things to do. I for one am actually extremely grateful for this change in weather as it allows me to focus on the four, admittedly heavily adjusted, assignments I still have left to do.

For those of you lucky enough to not have any assignments to do, this might be the perfect opportunity to use Disney+’s 7-day free trial and indulge in a bit of nostalgia. Having already done copious amounts of baking, I am going to attempt to make a lemon tart, and further dabble in some new recipes, which will also help to fill the house with the beautiful scents of home-cooking.

The sunny weather being gone will definitely give me the opportunity to focus on reading

Although, like many others, I am someone who relies on the brighter days to uplift my mood, the sunny weather being gone will definitely give me the opportunity to focus on reading, painting and working without the longing to be lazing around outdoors. And even better, it will allow me to do all this comfily snuggled up in bed – with no danger of sunburn and sweating!

