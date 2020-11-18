The Curtain Call (Season 2) – ‘Hello World’

https://soundcloud.com/user-889570436/the-curtain-call-hello-world

Daisy Forster

Welcome back to ‘The Curtain Call’! In the first episode of the second season, Daisy chats to Oliver and Nicholas about their upcoming virtual performance, ‘Hello World’. With behind-the-scenes info, debates about artificial intelligence, and a discussion of one of the best takeaways in Lenton, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

‘Hello World’ will be broadcast on Wednesday 18th November at 7:30pm, and tickets can be purchased from the official Nottingham New Theatre website here.

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster, Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of www.royaltyfree-music.com

