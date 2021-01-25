The Science Show Episode 5 – Winter Special

Matthew Bird

Settle down, relax, and join Matthew, Rian, and Philippa for a celebration of all things science in wintertime – learn which countries are making the nice list for climate action, stay updated on the latest news from the science world and learn some fun, festive, and science themed facts.

Any of the team’s favourite articles caught your interest? Check them out on the Impact website here – Covering Climate Now, Life on Venus, Space Junk, and the Mauritius Oil Spill.

Don’t forget to vote for your favourite fact below!

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme music: Son of a Rocket by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4391-son-of-a-rocket

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Incidental music: Beauty Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5025-beauty-flow

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!