Freshers’ Week Essentials – Nottingham’s Best Restaurants

Daria Paterek

Home to hundreds of restaurants, students are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining in Nottingham. As a result, deciding where to meet with others for meals can often be quite a challenge. Daria gives her top recommendations for restaurants in Nottingham.

Bendigo’s Lounge, Beeston

extensive gluten-free and vegan menus

In my first year, whenever I used to walk to/from campus, I would always notice how busy Bendigo’s Lounge was, with lots of people enjoying both indoor and outdoor dining. Bendigo’s Lounge is a great all-rounder restaurant, with brunch options, Spanish mains, and desserts. The restaurant has a homely atmosphere, is dog friendly, and provides extensive gluten-free and vegan menus. Here, I ordered a Vegan Beyond Cheeseburger and Watermelon Lemonade. Bendigo’s Lounge also offers two cocktails for £9.95 (Mon-Friday/5-7pm), which I will be checking out soon!

Fat Hippo, City Centre

About a 5-minute walk from the Lace Market tram stop, Fat Hippo is a hidden gem in the city centre. The restaurant serves American food and has a vast choice of burgers, chips, and salads. The staff are lovely, the service is fast, and the atmosphere’s great. The restaurant has quite a dark feeling, but the tables are well lit. You can make lots of edits and personalise your order. In particular, I was surprised by the great portion sizes.

The Circle Eatery, Beeston

we could see the food being freshly prepared

I decided to eat at The Circle Eatery for my 19th birthday after hearing rave reviews both online and in person. And I was not disappointed. My friends and I were seated right near the kitchen, so we could see the food being freshly prepared. The Circle Eatery offers multiple cuisines, from Italian to American, to Greek. The portions (particularly for the Souvlaki) were massive (I shared the pizza with a friend), and I was impressed by the vegan cheese on my pizza.

Bella Italia

If you love Italian food, this is the place to go to! The restaurant decor is beautiful, the staff are welcoming and friendly, and the food is fresh and tasty. While slightly on the pricier side, the portion sizes are great, and the drinks are enjoyable.

Sushimania

the all you can eat menu is exceptional value

My first trip to Sushimania happened after a very eventful Wetherspoons trip. The atmosphere is amazing, the sushi is fresh, and there are lots of dishes to choose from (my favourite being the vegetarian roll temaki). In particular, the all you can eat menu is exceptional value. You can order up to 6 hot and 6 cold items every 15 minutes over an hour and a half (dessert and drinks extra). It is an incredible option if you want to try new dishes and perfect after a tipsy/drunk night.

