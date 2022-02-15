On UrineTown: A Quick Chat With Musicality

Fatima Bobboyi

Fatima has a quick but exciting chat with the producer and some cast members of UrineTown, Musicality Nottingham’s latest upcoming production, which is scheduled for the 17th to 19th of February. In the interview, they talk about what Musicality Nottingham is about, the sensational shows they have planned for the season and of course their anticipation of UrineTown!

Hi everyone! Thank you so much for doing this. Could we start off by having a run-through of what Musicality Nottingham is all about?

Musicality Nottingham is simply the University of Nottingham’s Musical Theatre Society. We are a passionate student group that’s open to all, be they absolute beginners or those that excel in every single number. Members can engage in singing, dancing, acting or even take up other roles outside of the performance such as directing or being part of the Creative Committee. Being a non-competitive society makes us even more welcoming and warm and gives everyone – regardless of their talent – a chance to shine!

Urinetown is our way of saying we’re back in Business baby!

What should we expect from Musicality this year?

Well, aside from Urinetown which everyone is ecstatic for, we have two main shows a year and so much in between! We have lunchtime concerts for instance that everyone is welcome to attend, the International Women’s Day Showcase and an LGBTQ+ Showcase coming up relatively soon as well. Let us not forget our second big show, after Urinetown, that everyone should look out for sometime in April, which we promise will be fun and amazing as well!

Why should we all look forward to coming to the show?

Urinetown is our way of saying we’re back in business, baby! Its been a really long time since we’ve been able to all come together like this and work on something amazing, that takes the p*** out of other musicals – pun intended! Everyone on the team has worked so hard for this and UrineTown is a great example of what Musicality is like; so much fun and laughter! I mean what better way to end your week than with some toilet humour?

So take a break and come over for a dose of good vibes and laughing fits!

Fatima Bobboyi

In-article image courtesy 1 of urinetown.uon via instagram.com.

In-article image courtesy 2 of musicalitynotts via instagram.com.

