On Zabou: The Street Artist

I have taken more long, tiring walks and tram rides to Beeston to stand opposite the Zabou mural and stare than I can count. Fatima Bobboyi tells us more about her interest in Zabou.

As I always wanted to have a good look at the whole thing at once I always stood on the opposite side of the road to marvel at it, I never thought to stand on the side of the wall the mural is on. But I’m glad I did so the last time I visited, or I would never have noticed the “Zabou” signed on the mural.

I looked her up and was so relieved to find her website but as I suspected and with what seems to be (arguably) the trend with many of today’s artists was the desire for anonymity. After an extensive search, I couldn’t even find Zabou’s full name or any other background details about her.

I do think this adds to the intrigue but after being turned down by street artists who didn’t want to be discovered for legal reasons, I didn’t want to have to learn about Zabou only through her art. I wasn’t able to watch her Ted talk cause it was taken down, nor could I find something on her educational background but I have read that the young French Artist may be in her late 20’s/early 30’s and from her bold and beautiful art one could see how much of an Artistic genius Zabou is.

I first came across it at a time when I felt at odds with my art

Most of her work features large scale murals with black and white portraits and bold and colourful backgrounds to match.

My favourite piece of hers definitely has to be the one that my two eyes have seen, my hands have touched and my soul has experienced. The mural at Beeston that features Richard Beckinsale, Paul Smith and Edwin Starr-2018 literally moved me tears. I first came across it at a time when I felt at odds with my art and if nothing else, the beauty of it made me want to create beautiful things too.

Zabou pays exquisite attention to detail and all of her pieces that I’ve come across have shown striking precision. Her art is bold and stands out and you know a Zabou piece when you see one.

