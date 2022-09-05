Liz Truss Announced As The New Prime Minister to Replace Boris Johnson

Lottie Murray

Following what can only be described as a chaotic couple of months in British politics, Liz Truss has been confirmed as Boris Johnson’s successor. On Tuesday, Liz Truss will officially be the new Prime Minister and will set out to be appointed by the Queen in her home in Balmoral. Impact’s Lottie Murray reports.

The former foreign secretary has secured 81,326 votes in comparison to Rishi Sunak who received 60,399 votes. Sir Graham Brady has revealed that the turnout was 82.6%. This means that quite a significant amount of the Conservative party did not cast their vote on who they wish to be the next leader of our nation. In fact, according to a BBC source, Truss received the lowest amount of votes out of all three of her predecessors Boris Johnson (66.4%), David Cameron (67.6%), and Iain Duncan Smith (60.7%).

Shortly after Brady’s announcement, Truss made an acceptance speech thanking her “friends and colleagues for putting your faith in me to lead our great conservative party, the greatest political party on earth.” During the speech, she promised that the Conservative party will “deliver, deliver, and deliver.” Addressing Sunak directly, Truss says that she thinks that, throughout the leadership contest, they have both shown “the depth and breadth of talent” within the party.

Truss also dedicated a large section of her speech to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the Covid vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin.” She concluded the message to Johnson by saying that he is “admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

There are unequivocally many issues already pilling up on Truss’ in-tray, but a major area of concern is energy bills which have spiked due to the cost-of-living crisis. Many are speculating that she will freeze energy bills in response to the crisis. During her TV interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Truss described the “eye watering energy bills” as something she plans to deal with immediately.

“Within one week, I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and long-term supply” she states. “We will put this country on the right footing for winter.”

However, during her acceptance speech very little was mentioned about her upcoming plans to attend to the devastating effects that the increasing energy bills have on families and individuals across the UK. She merely regurgitated that she will “deliver on the energy crisis” as she plans to “deal with people’s energy bills.” She is yet to outline how she plans to do this.

