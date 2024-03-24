SU Election Results: Full-Time Officers

Leacasidh Marlow

This SU elections season saw a total of 22,138 votes (including Officer elections and Referenda), with 6197 unique voters equating to a 17.3% voter turnout, over double that of last year’s (8.02%). Impact’s Leacsaidh Marlow brings you the results for the 2024 Full-Time Officer elections!

Education Officer:

[1928 total votes]

Scarlett Zhang is the winner and the new Activities Officer for 2024/25.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1:

• Jake Ferris Woolley: 550 votes

• Scarlett Zhang: 823 votes

• Cass Carson: 413 votes

• RON: 59 votes

• Threshold: 922.5 votes

Round 2

• Jake Ferris Woolley: 680 votes

• Scarlett Zhang: 1000 votes

• Cass Carson: eliminated

• Threshold: 840 votes

Postgraduate Officer:

[2168 total votes]

Clement Asante is the winner and new Postgraduate Officer for 2024/25.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

• Sony Sajan Issac: 302 votes

• Abhishek Madan: 145 votes

• Tina Ehterami: 369 votes

• Yanyan Bai: 202 votes

• Xuan Zheng: 230 votes

• Clement Asante: 742 votes

• Ron: 28 votes

• Threshold: 1009 votes

Round 2

• Sony Sajan Issac: 321 votes

• Abhishek Madan: eliminated

• Tina Ehterami: 380 votes

• Yanyan Bai: 212 votes

• Xuan Zheng: 238 votes

• Clement Asante: 753 votes

• Threshold: 952 votes

Round 3

• Sony Sajan Issac: 338 votes

• Tina Ehterami: 399 votes

• Yanyan Bai: eliminated

• Xuan Zheng: 264 votes

• Clement Asante: 783 votes

• Threshold: 892 votes

Round 4

• Sony Sajan Issac: 370 votes

• Tina Ehterami: 434 votes

• Xuan Zheng: eliminated

• Clement Asante: 855 votes

• Threshold: 829.5 votes

Community Officer:

[1952 total votes]

Ela Taylor is the winner and new Community Officer for 2024/25:

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

• Yan Yan: 195 votes

• Hope Palfrey: 205 votes

• Ela Taylor: 601 votes

• Josie Fowler: 609 votes

• Minjay Wilson: 229 votes

• RON: 28 votes

• Threshold: 933.5 votes

Round 2

• Yan Yan: 197 votes

• Hope Palfrey: 208 votes

• Ela Taylor: 611 votes

• Josie Fowler: 612 votes

• Minjay Wilson: 230 votes

• RON: eliminated

• Threshold: 929 votes

Round 3

• Yan Yan: eliminated

• Hope Palfrey: 220 votes

• Ela Taylor: 665 votes

• Josie Fowler: 628 votes

• Minjay Wilson: 249 votes

• Threshold: 881 votes

Round 4

• Hope Palfrey: eliminated

• Ela Taylor: 829 votes

• Josie Fowler: 733 votes

• Minjay Wilson: eliminated

• Threshold: 781 votes

Liberation Officer:

[1538 total votes]

Nuri Oluwa is the winner and new Liberation Officer for 2024/25.

• Nuri Oluwa: 1259 votes

• RON: 160 votes

• Threshold: 709.5 votes

Activities Officer:

[2126 total votes]

Iain Messore is the winner and new Activities Officer for 2024/25.

• Iain Messore: 1239 votes

• Harry Holt: 645 votes

• RON: 134 votes

• Threshold: 1009 votes

Sports Officer:

[2397 total votes]

James Miller is the winner and new Sports Officer for 2024/25:

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

• Skye Wiggins: 520 votes

• James Miller: 814 votes

• Emily Smith: 518 votes

• Yitao Pang: 75 votes

• Ethan Page-Mason: 233 votes

• Jerry Zhang: 113 votes

• RON: 24 votes

• Threshold: 1148.5 votes

Round 2

• Skye Wiggins: 583 votes

• James Miller: 871 votes

• Emily Smith: 653 votes

• Yitao Pang: eliminated

• Ethan Page-Mason: eliminated

• Jerry Zhang: eliminated

• Threshold: 1053.5 votes

Round 3

• Skye Wiggins: eliminated

• James Miller: 966 votes

• Emily Smith: 877 votes

• Threshold: 921.5 votes

Welfare and Wellbeing Officer:

[2405 total votes]

Ella Chauhan is the winner and new Welfare and Wellbeing Officer for 2024/25.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

• Ella Chauhan: 653 votes

• Prioty Anika Tahsin: 270 votes

• Aditi Ratra: 545 votes

• Izzy English: 334 votes

• RON: 30 votes

• Threshold: 916 votes

Round 2

• Ella Chauhan: 711 votes

• Prioty Anika Tahsin: eliminated

• Aditi Ratra: 624 votes

• Izzy English: 366 votes

• Threshold: 850.5 votes

Round 3

• Ella Chauhan: 850 votes

• Aditi Ratra: 716 votes

• Izzy English: eliminated

• Threshold: 783 votes

Union Development Officer:

[1675 total votes]

Nicola Maina is the winner and new Union Development Officer for 2024/25.

• Nicola Wambui Maina: 1010 votes

• Megan Sharma-Bradley: 474 votes

• RON: 78 votes

• Threshold: 781 votes

Featured image courtesy of Benjamin Cheng via Unsplash.

