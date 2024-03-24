SU Election Results: Part-Time Officers

Oli Harris

On Friday 15th March, the results for the Student Union Elections were announced, with 6 candidates being elected to 5 Part-Time Officer roles.

Trans Students Officer:

Harry Forsyth is the winner and is returning as the Trans Students’ Officer for 2024/2025.

Voting breakdown:

• Harry Forsyth: 94

RON: 2

Environmental and Social Justice Officer:

Holly Oldfield is the winner and is the new Environmental and Social Justice Officer for 2024/2025.

Voting breakdown:

• Total: 1350

• Holly Oldfield: 1147

• RON: 75

• Threshold: 611

Women*’s Officer:

Charlotte Spencer is the winner and is the new Women’s Officer for 2024/2025.

Voting breakdown:

• Total: 228

• Charlotte Spencer: 217

• RON: 7

• Threshold: 112

International Students’ Officer:

After a second round, Jia Kini is the winner and is the new International Students’ Officer for 2024/2025.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

• 98 votes

• Jia Kini: 34

• Amara Abdeen: 29

• Nicholas Terashvili-Rocha: 19

• Threshold: 45.50

Round 2

• Jia Kini: 41

• Amara Abdeen: 39

• Threshold: 40

Disabled Students’ Officer:

Emily Lavender and George Robinson are the winners, and are the new Disabled Students’ Officers for 2024/2025.

Voting breakdown:

• Emily Lavendar and George Robinson: 150

• Ron: 11

• Threshold: 80.50

LGBT+ Officer:

Anna Perevoznikova: 178

RON: 21

Threshold: 99.50

Oli Harris

Featured image courtesy of Benjamin Cheng via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.