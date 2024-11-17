Government increases the national bus fare cap

Rebecca Zarbafi

On 28th October, Sir Keir Starmer announced an increase in the national bus fare cap, raising it from £2 to £3. The new cap will last until the end of 2025, extending the previous Conservative government’s cap which was set to expire in December 2025. Labour argues that this scheme will help eliminate the “postcode lottery” in bus services, and improve accessibility to opportunity and growth, whilst keeping travel affordable.

With 3.4 million people across England reliant on bus services, particularly in rural areas where buses are essential for commuting to work and school, the effects of the new cap will be felt across the country. Labour emphasises that the increase is designed to avoid a sudden, more drastic fare hike that might have resulted had the original Conservative scheme ended.

However, groups and individuals have expressed concerns over the rise. Critics are that the £3 cap will disproportionately affect low-income households. The Confederation of Passenger Transport acknowledged that the fare cap could help prevent an immediate surge in costs but noted that it ‘could still be difficult for some who depend on buses for affordable transport’.

buses are both vital for economic inclusions and reducing carbon emissions.

The Rural Services Network highlighted that depressed car ownership in rural areas often leaves people reliant on buses. Vicki Gilbert, chair of the North East Public Transport Users Groups, supported the importance of affordable public transport, stressing that buses are both vital for economic inclusions and reducing carbon emissions.

Greenpeace UK’s senior transport campaigner echoed these sentiments, arguing that ‘it makes no political, economical or environmental sense whatsoever’.

With Labour’s commitment to “rebuild the country to serve the interests of working people” and environmental issues taking a significant role in Labour’s manifesto, it will be hoped that the increased bus fare cap will support, rather than burden, those who depend on affordable public transport.

Featured image courtesy of Umair Dingmar via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

