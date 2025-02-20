F1 75 LAUNCH: A NEW ERA OF LIVERIES

Hanna Ifri
The highly anticipated livery launches for the 2025 Formula 1 season has set the motorsport
world abuzz, with all ten teams revealing their new 2025 designs for the once in a lifetime F1
75 event at the O2 in London, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. As teams gear up for
another season of high-speed drama, their liveries not only reflected evolving brand
identities but also hinted at the aerodynamic philosophies underpinning their latest
machines. Opening the show, Machine Gun Kelly performed two of his most popular songs
on stage to kick off the game with excitement and anticipation.
The event kicked off in Constructors Championship order with Stake Kick Sauber Formula
One Team unveiling their new era with an emphasis on the future. Joining Team Principal
Mattia Binotto on stage was former Haas driver Nico Hulkenburg and 2025 Rookie Gabriel
Bortoleto. This year the team brought out a car which, while it may look similar to last year’s
has a few tweaks. Around the front, Sauber have chosen to go for a more gradient style to
their bright green colour compared to last year where it was blocks of green. They have had
a complete switch around of where the sponsor logos are and have also changed the colour
of the rear side – what used to be green is now black.
Following Sauber, with a new title sponsor, Atlassian Williams came out with a bang to the
song “What’s Up Danger” by Blackway and Black Caviar from the Spider-man Into the
Spider Verse Soundtrack. From a promo video focusing solely on what’s coming next, the
crowd held their breaths as Team Principal James Vowles showcased the new FW47 in a
stunning light blue with a softer look to it overall. Beside him, Former Ferrari F1 driver,
Carlos Sainz and returning Williams driver Alex Albon both expressed their excitement to try
the car in Bahrain the following week. Having recently tested the car in Barcelona, it seems
both Atlassian Williams drivers are raring to go.
In a stark comparison, VCARB formerly known as Alpha Tauri showcased a brand new
striking white car. This year, the team went for an inverted look, reversing their original blue
car to a predominantly white car with a blue VCARB bull gradient on the rear. Matching with
their sister team, the previously white Red Bull logo has now been colourised to its
trademark colours. On stage for VCARB, returning driver, Yuki Tsunoda and 2025 rookie
Isack Hadjar, pulled the black cloth off the car and unveiled the new car with excitement for
the upcoming season.
Sticking to a similar look to last year, Haas’ new driver line-up consisting of former Alpine
driver Esetban Ocon and 2025 Rookie Oliver Bearman revealed the new car alongside Team
Principal Ayao Komatsu. With a negative version of the 2024 sidepods, the car now has
predominantly a lot more white than last year with a few more red accents. Surprisingly, the
car was well received by fans from all teams which is a stark comparison to last year’s reveal
to which fans were left underwhelmed.
Coming out to “Rise Higher” by DJ ARE WE DREAMING, one of the three performers for F1
75 was Alpine. With a slight shake up to their line up, returning driver Pierre Gasly came out
onto the stage with 2025 rookie Jack Doohan, whose name has been in the media quite
recently with fans and media outlets alike wondering if he’ll be able to keep his seat following
the signing of reserve driver Franco Colapinto. This year, much like their driver line up, there
has been a small shift to the car. In comparison to last year, the car has next to no black and
much softer shades of the infamous Alpine pink and blue. This 2025 livery seems to be a
current fan favourite, with the metallic-esque colours and removal of the tire caps, people
seem to like the route the French team has gone down.
Following Alpine with a jaw dropping entry was Aston Martin, the UK team brought a James
Bond theme to this event with their returning drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso even
gracing the audience with a secret entry into the crowd as Nigerian singer and songwriter
Tems graced the stage with an angelic performance. Looking back at their 2024 car, there
isn’t much difference to what was shown on stage, beside a few more sponsors and some
black and white accents – the only significant change is the change of the green shade, this
year’s car taking on a slightly more teal colour. The drivers were joined by Team Principal
Andy Cowell, who alongside Stroll and Alonso equally voiced his excitement for the
upcoming tests in Bahrain.
Sticking to a similar version of their previous car, Mercedes presented a 2025 livery with
more cyan accents and slightly lighter version of their car – what is usually all black now has
cyan and silver accents. Keeping their trademark Mercedes car, fans were slightly
disappointed to not see something much bigger after the proclamations that this was going
to be a big season for them. On stage, Toto Wolff was joined by returning driver George
Russell and former driver academy and now 2025 rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli who equally
witnessed the car for the first time. Both drivers agreed that it wasn’t much of a change to
last year, but that they too were looking forward to getting into it in Bahrain.
While many teams didn’t change much to their 2024 livery, it came to no surprise to
everyone in the audience when Red Bull showcased their RB21 with the exact same livery
as the last couple of years. With an amazing promotional video and street performance on
stage, 4-time World Champion Max Verstappen came out alongside Kiwi driver Liam Lawson
and didn’t have an interview with the hosts of the event, which once again, shocked nobody.
The two drivers graced the stage in their 2025 fireproofs and left as soon as deemed
appropriate. Before the drivers, Team Principal Christian Horner, shared a few words with
the audience, to which he did not get an exciting response.
Runners up to the World Constructors Championship last year by 14 points, Ferrari came to
the stage with their new signing of 2025, Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is looking for 8th World
Championship with Ferrari this season. In the arena, fans went wild as Hamilton walked on
stage for the first time this year. Beside him, teammate Charles Leclerc and Team Principal
Fred Vassuer came out in their dark red fireproofs and polos. Over the break, the team went
under a rebranding and came out with stunning new lines of merchandise in a deep crimson
shade. The car itself matches with the rebrand but wasn’t well received by fans by the bold
white block on the airbox with their returning sponsor, HP’s logo. Over all, fans are excited to
see what comes from the Ferrari drivers this year even though they didn’t respond well to the
car itself.
To wrap up the show, the 2024 World Constructors Champions graced the stage alongside
CEO, Zak Brown and Team Principal, Andea Stella with the MCL39. McLaren bought out not
one, but five cars to their slot focusing on the history of their championship winning cars and
the future of what was to come from the British team. Returning drivers, Lando Norris and
Oscar Piastri shared a few words about last season and how they’re hoping to bring that
energy to Bahrain next week. The papaya coloured car wasn’t much different to their 2024
which fans are speculating has something to do with sportsmen and superstition, the only
visible change that has been spotted is a change in sponsors on the car.
F1 75 was an event that everyone in the motorsports world will remember for years to come,
from seeing Sir Lewis Hamilton in red for the first time, to seeing the cars of the 2025 season
that promise us an exciting and action packed season, fans are waiting with bated breath for
the pre-season testing to see whether their team’s cars perform as well as they look ahead
of the first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne on 14-16th March.
Hanna Ifri
Featured image courtesy of @clementdelacre via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.
In article image 1 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.
In article image 2 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.
In article image 3 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.
For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.
For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!