F1 75 LAUNCH: A NEW ERA OF LIVERIES

Hanna Ifri

The highly anticipated livery launches for the 2025 Formula 1 season has set the motorsport

world abuzz, with all ten teams revealing their new 2025 designs for the once in a lifetime F1

75 event at the O2 in London, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. As teams gear up for

another season of high-speed drama, their liveries not only reflected evolving brand

identities but also hinted at the aerodynamic philosophies underpinning their latest

machines. Opening the show, Machine Gun Kelly performed two of his most popular songs

on stage to kick off the game with excitement and anticipation.



The event kicked off in Constructors Championship order with Stake Kick Sauber Formula

One Team unveiling their new era with an emphasis on the future. Joining Team Principal

Mattia Binotto on stage was former Haas driver Nico Hulkenburg and 2025 Rookie Gabriel

Bortoleto. This year the team brought out a car which, while it may look similar to last year’s

has a few tweaks. Around the front, Sauber have chosen to go for a more gradient style to

their bright green colour compared to last year where it was blocks of green. They have had

a complete switch around of where the sponsor logos are and have also changed the colour

of the rear side – what used to be green is now black.



Following Sauber, with a new title sponsor, Atlassian Williams came out with a bang to the

song “What’s Up Danger” by Blackway and Black Caviar from the Spider-man Into the

Spider Verse Soundtrack. From a promo video focusing solely on what’s coming next, the

crowd held their breaths as Team Principal James Vowles showcased the new FW47 in a

stunning light blue with a softer look to it overall. Beside him, Former Ferrari F1 driver,

Carlos Sainz and returning Williams driver Alex Albon both expressed their excitement to try

the car in Bahrain the following week. Having recently tested the car in Barcelona, it seems

both Atlassian Williams drivers are raring to go.

In a stark comparison, VCARB formerly known as Alpha Tauri showcased a brand new

striking white car. This year, the team went for an inverted look, reversing their original blue

car to a predominantly white car with a blue VCARB bull gradient on the rear. Matching with

their sister team, the previously white Red Bull logo has now been colourised to its

trademark colours. On stage for VCARB, returning driver, Yuki Tsunoda and 2025 rookie

Isack Hadjar, pulled the black cloth off the car and unveiled the new car with excitement for

the upcoming season.

Sticking to a similar look to last year, Haas’ new driver line-up consisting of former Alpine

driver Esetban Ocon and 2025 Rookie Oliver Bearman revealed the new car alongside Team

Principal Ayao Komatsu. With a negative version of the 2024 sidepods, the car now has

predominantly a lot more white than last year with a few more red accents. Surprisingly, the

car was well received by fans from all teams which is a stark comparison to last year’s reveal

to which fans were left underwhelmed.



Coming out to “Rise Higher” by DJ ARE WE DREAMING, one of the three performers for F1

75 was Alpine. With a slight shake up to their line up, returning driver Pierre Gasly came out

onto the stage with 2025 rookie Jack Doohan, whose name has been in the media quite

recently with fans and media outlets alike wondering if he’ll be able to keep his seat following

the signing of reserve driver Franco Colapinto. This year, much like their driver line up, there

has been a small shift to the car. In comparison to last year, the car has next to no black and

much softer shades of the infamous Alpine pink and blue. This 2025 livery seems to be a

current fan favourite, with the metallic-esque colours and removal of the tire caps, people

seem to like the route the French team has gone down.

Following Alpine with a jaw dropping entry was Aston Martin, the UK team brought a James

Bond theme to this event with their returning drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso even

gracing the audience with a secret entry into the crowd as Nigerian singer and songwriter

Tems graced the stage with an angelic performance. Looking back at their 2024 car, there

isn’t much difference to what was shown on stage, beside a few more sponsors and some

black and white accents – the only significant change is the change of the green shade, this

year’s car taking on a slightly more teal colour. The drivers were joined by Team Principal

Andy Cowell, who alongside Stroll and Alonso equally voiced his excitement for the

upcoming tests in Bahrain.



Sticking to a similar version of their previous car, Mercedes presented a 2025 livery with

more cyan accents and slightly lighter version of their car – what is usually all black now has

cyan and silver accents. Keeping their trademark Mercedes car, fans were slightly

disappointed to not see something much bigger after the proclamations that this was going

to be a big season for them. On stage, Toto Wolff was joined by returning driver George

Russell and former driver academy and now 2025 rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli who equally

witnessed the car for the first time. Both drivers agreed that it wasn’t much of a change to

last year, but that they too were looking forward to getting into it in Bahrain.



While many teams didn’t change much to their 2024 livery, it came to no surprise to

everyone in the audience when Red Bull showcased their RB21 with the exact same livery

as the last couple of years. With an amazing promotional video and street performance on

stage, 4-time World Champion Max Verstappen came out alongside Kiwi driver Liam Lawson

and didn’t have an interview with the hosts of the event, which once again, shocked nobody.

The two drivers graced the stage in their 2025 fireproofs and left as soon as deemed

appropriate. Before the drivers, Team Principal Christian Horner, shared a few words with

the audience, to which he did not get an exciting response.

Runners up to the World Constructors Championship last year by 14 points, Ferrari came to

the stage with their new signing of 2025, Sir Lewis Hamilton, who is looking for 8th World

Championship with Ferrari this season. In the arena, fans went wild as Hamilton walked on

stage for the first time this year. Beside him, teammate Charles Leclerc and Team Principal

Fred Vassuer came out in their dark red fireproofs and polos. Over the break, the team went

under a rebranding and came out with stunning new lines of merchandise in a deep crimson

shade. The car itself matches with the rebrand but wasn’t well received by fans by the bold

white block on the airbox with their returning sponsor, HP’s logo. Over all, fans are excited to

see what comes from the Ferrari drivers this year even though they didn’t respond well to the

car itself.

To wrap up the show, the 2024 World Constructors Champions graced the stage alongside

CEO, Zak Brown and Team Principal, Andea Stella with the MCL39. McLaren bought out not

one, but five cars to their slot focusing on the history of their championship winning cars and

the future of what was to come from the British team. Returning drivers, Lando Norris and

Oscar Piastri shared a few words about last season and how they’re hoping to bring that

energy to Bahrain next week. The papaya coloured car wasn’t much different to their 2024

which fans are speculating has something to do with sportsmen and superstition, the only

visible change that has been spotted is a change in sponsors on the car.



F1 75 was an event that everyone in the motorsports world will remember for years to come,

from seeing Sir Lewis Hamilton in red for the first time, to seeing the cars of the 2025 season

that promise us an exciting and action packed season, fans are waiting with bated breath for

the pre-season testing to see whether their team’s cars perform as well as they look ahead

of the first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne on 14-16th March.

Featured image courtesy of @clementdelacre via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @f1 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

