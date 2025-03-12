Do we have a problem with ‘cultures of silence’?

Lara Sammé

Recently, there have been numerous groundbreaking cases of abuses of power within well-known institutions and industries, such as Hollywood and all of the scandals on set involving directors. Even now, these stories continue to come to light, as those unjustly affected by people in power bravely speak out, the more that this topic is made publicly aware. However, these so-called ‘cultures of silence’, whereby the affected individuals refrain from throwing their bosses under the bus, have been spiralling and becoming more prevalent today. Lara Sammé is here to discuss the severity of ‘cultures of silence’, as well as how popular figures have been trying to combat them…

Ultimately the primary aim of a ‘culture of silence’ is to protect an individual’s or corporation’s identity, to protect those in power who do not want their reputation to be tarnished. Therefore an abuse of power is evident within cultures of silence, as those in power silence members of staff beneath them in a workplace hierarchy, allowing an individual’s inexcusable behaviour to be swept under the carpet.

Cultures of silence are and will forever be an ongoing problem unless the government takes action. The most vulnerable members of the workplace are freelancers, apprentices and interns. These new employees, who have little knowledge of the workplace and thus have the least power, are susceptible to abuse and harassment. As documented in the 2022 film ‘She Said’, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. This film is based on a true story about two incredible New York Times journalists – Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who helped various women who spoke out about having been sexually exploited and then suppressed by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The majority of women who faced sexual abuse under Weinstein endured this abuse when they were young and had just entered the film industry whilst trying to navigate and advance up the ladder through hard work, yet subjected to wholly inappropriate and oppressive behaviour involving sexual harassment and abuse. These women had undergone an experience so inexcusably cruel yet silenced by Weinstein if they dared to speak up. Actresses, including Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow, were nervous to voice their allegations against Weinstein, a figure so powerful that he believed he could treat women with little respect and do as he pleased. Twohey and Kantor’s report fuelled the #MeToo Movement and ended decades of male silence surrounding the issue of sexual assault and harassment in the film industry.

Nevertheless, a culture of silence is still prevalent, however, thanks to the courage of Twohey and Kantor more women are speaking up about sexual harassment in the workplace. Yet firmer action is still needed to support these women and make sure future generations are not subjected to this inexcusable behaviour.

Lisa Nandy the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sports has provided a glimmer of hope in addressing the culture of silence in the workplace. Hopefully, with the emergence of many articles focusing on this and thus more women voicing their experiences, action can be taken to educate those in power, to ensure that they cannot and will not get away with this appalling behaviour in the future.

Likewise, the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) focuses on confronting harassment and bullying, with more support and awareness hopefully the concept of a culture of silence will slowly diminish and become less powerful. Consequently, more reports and legislative action are available to provide individuals with the support they need.

Journalism is now more than ever of vital importance in allowing people the freedom to express their grievances. Investigative journalists like Twohey and Kantor have inspired people to come forward and voice their fears, to not be afraid of the consequences behind their accusations, and to know that they are not alone and that their voices will be heard.

