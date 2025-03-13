Lost in the Process: Seeking an ADHD Diagnosis at University

Katie Barr

University was supposed to be where everything would finally click. Instead, I’m always running late, losing track of time, and watching deadlines sneak up like jump scares. I start tasks with the best intentions, only to get lost in a YouTube deep dive on the most notorious criminals. The cycle is exhausting, and for years, I thought it was just me.

Then someone suggested ADHD. And suddenly, my past made sense. The MANY unfinished projects, the all-or-nothing energy bursts, the way I could hyperfocus on niche topics but forget to each lunch – it all fit.

But understanding doesn’t mean instant support. Getting assessed is a strange, limbo-like process. There are forms I keep forgetting to fill out, phone calls I put off making, and waitlists stretching endlessly ahead. Some days, I doubt myself entirely. What if I’m just lazy? What if I’m making excuses? But then I lose my phone in my hand for the fifth time that morning or hyperfixate on a spot on the wall for the next 3 hours straight, and I remember – this isn’t just in my head.

So, I keep going. I set reminders to check emails, lean on friends to keep me accountable, and find comfort in the shared experiences of others who’ve been through this before. The diagnosis will come when it comes. Until then, I’m figuring it out – one forgotten deadline, one deep dive, and one step at a time.

Katie Barr

This article is part of our series for University Mental Health Day (UMHD) 2025.

Logo in featured image courtesy of UMHAN/Student Minds. A pink background has been added to this logo.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.