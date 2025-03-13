Nightline Association Announce Closure; What Might This Mean for Students? 

Leacsaidh Marlow

Nightline is a non-advisory listening service, run by students, for students. Their motto is “We’ll listen, not lecture”, working under the ethos that no student should have their education compromised by emotional or mental health struggles. Many universities across the UK have a Nightline, any student can call Nightline and receive support and signposting to relevant services and information. The first Nightline, signalling the beginning of what is now a national movement, was established in 1970. The Nightline Association (NLA) itself has existed since 2006, being set up as an ‘umbrella charity’ to oversee and support all of the Nightline services at UK universities. Nightlines are open at night, so that any student can contact at a time when they might be more in want of company and a kind voice, and at a time when other services may not be accessible. There are over 2000 anonymous listening volunteers at Nightlines around the country, and the NLA itself is entirely volunteer-led by close to 100 volunteers who have kept the charity running.

The NLA announced their closure in mid-February 2025. They’ve spoken outwardly about the charity’s financial struggles, as a result of insufficient funding streams being available and far too many organisations vying for the same funding. It is also very difficult to recruit volunteers in the third sector, and retain a volunteer workforce, especially in the current cost of living landscape. There is not enough money, nor are there enough people, to ensure effective running of the charity.

So what does this actually mean? Don’t fear – Nightlines around the country will still remain up and running – and you can contact them exactly as you would before. In their final months before closure, the NLA are dedicating their time and resources to ensuring the longevity of existing Nightlines, aiming to guarantee that these individual services can continue to run themselves even without the guiding umbrella that the NLA has previously provided. Michael Sanders (Chair of Trustees for the Nightline Association): “We will try, in our last few months, to ensure that we leave the wider Nightline movement in as good a shape as we can.”

Services across the country will doubtlessly struggle though, especially given the nature of rapidly revolving committees and volunteer teams created by students who join and then graduate. To gain a bit of an understanding about how student Nightlines are feeling at the moment, Impact spoke to the Volunteer Engagement and EDI Officer for Nottingham Nightline. Here’s what they had to say:

What were your initial feelings when you discovered that the NLA was going to be shutting down?

We were honestly all shocked. It came completely out of nowhere for us and having been affiliated with them for years it’ll be a lot to get used to. We’re all so grateful for the NLA and how it supports us: some of our committee members also volunteer for the association in publicity and programming so it came as a big surprise. Our first concern was how it would impact us and if we could continue, but thankfully we have a great relationship with UoNSU, who all want us to continue to support students.

What do you think will be the implications of this for Nightlines around the UK, and UK university students?

We have already seen the devastating defunding and closure of Nightlines across the UK in the past few years, particularly in the aftermath of covid. Nottingham Nightline used to be affiliated with Nottingham Trent University but is no longer; Manchester’s Nightline closed last year; we all rely on the NLA for policy review, advice and funding. Since their closure, big Nightlines like Bristol (who were a similar in size to ours) closed overnight without warning – which was a big loss for us all. Other university Nightlines who don’t have as strong relationships with their students’ unions (SUs) are going to really struggle to stay open. All these students won’t have a nightline to support them.

What would you tell someone who is considering contacting Nightline but is hesitant?

Nottingham Nightline isn’t going anywhere! We’re always here and so happy that we are used as often as we are. It’s really important to us that we carry on supporting as many students as possible, so if you’re ever in doubt, please do pick up the phone – there will always be someone there to listen and care.

What can Nightline help with, that students might not be aware of?

People can call us about anything! That might be friendship problems or academic struggles, maybe you’re walking home alone at night and want a friend with you, or of course you can discuss heavier topics such as sexual assault (SA), self-harm and suicide. We are here for whatever you need and are always glad that a caller has felt safe enough to share a bit of their struggle with us.

Nottingham Nightline is available to call or instant message between 7pm-8am every term night, and are contactable via email 24/7. Their phone number and link to instant message are on their website.

This article is part of our series for University Mental Health Day (UMHD) 2025.

