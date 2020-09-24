Review: The Best Places To Eat On Campus

Gemma Cockrell

As the start of term approaches and students begin to move back into Nottingham, here is a list of the best places to eat on the University Park campus, all of which accept the Daily Bites Meal Card! I’ve rated each place out of 5 stars, and you can find my personal favourites noted at the end of each category.

Portland Building

The Portland Building is full of places to eat, and located conveniently in the centre of campus.

56@Portland:

Located in the food court on the top floor of the Portland Building, a range of burgers, fries, and pizza is served. This is the perfect place if you’re craving that fast food fix, at affordable prices.

LoveJoes:

Love chicken? Then you’ll love LoveJoes! They serve a range of chicken wraps, which can be purchased as a meal deal with a side and a drink. It is also located in the food court on the top floor of the Portland Building.

Starbucks:

Starbucks is a classic, well-known and well-loved chain, serving wraps, toasties, paninis, and salads, as well as their iconic coffee. Find it in the food court in the Portland Building.

Mooch is potentially the most popular place on campus

Hendersans:

Hendersans is the most vegan-friendly place to eat on campus! Serving vegan nachos, salads, burgers, curries and wraps, it is the perfect place for those with a plant-based diet.

Mooch:

Mooch is potentially the most popular place on campus, serving burgers, a range of sides, smoothies and milkshakes. It is also the best place on campus for alcoholic drinks in the evening.

My favourite: Hendersans

Bars in Halls

There are also bars in some of the halls on campus, including Derby Hall, Hugh Stewart Hall, and Willoughby Hall. They all serve sub rolls, paninis, salads and nachos.

Echo @ Derby:

Echo is the perfect place for burger lovers, and is suitable for vegetarians as well, as they serve bean burgers as well as a range of chicken and beef options.

Latitude @ Hugh Stewart:

Latitude specialises in chicken – serving a range of chicken curries including korma, katsu, and tikka, and chicken boxed meals including goujons, popcorn chicken and mozzarella sticks.

Vesper @ Willoughby:

Bringing a taste of Italy to campus, Vesper is the best place to get pasta on campus. Serving macaroni cheese, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagne, penne and carbonara, it has everything that pasta fans could ever want.

My favourite: Vesper

Cafes

There are also a range of cafes around campus, perfect if you want to grab lunch on the go between lectures.

This is the perfect place to go if you are hungry after a lecture

Cavendish Café:

Located in Cavendish Hall, Cavendish Café serves a range of toasties, sandwiches, paninis and jacket potatoes. It is perfect if you need to quickly grab lunch on the way to a lecture, if you are from a hall in the Sports Zone.

Coates Café:

This is the perfect place to go if you are hungry after a lecture, as it is close to many of the academic buildings on the East side of campus. They serve jacket potatoes and omelettes all week, but they serve a different special dish which alternates each day. These include Indian, Mexican, and Thai options.

George Green Library Café and Hallward Library Café:

If you are having a study day in the library and need to grab some lunch, both libraries have cafes serving sandwiches, paninis, salads, wraps and pastries. The George Green Library Café also serves Starbucks Coffee.

My favourite: Cavendish Café:

Gemma Cockrell

