Best Dressed at the 2021 Golden Globes: Glamour on the Virtual Red Carpet

With social distancing regulations being in place for almost a year now, the 78th Golden Globe awards were unable to bring viewers the glamour of the red carpet. However, the virtual event didn’t stop Hollywood’s finest stars from looking their best and bringing elegance to the comfort of their own home.

As we could all do with a bit of escapism right now, below are some of the best dressed from the event. Perhaps this could also provide a bit of inspiration for when we are able to glam ourselves up again?

Elle Fanning in Gucci

The actress wore slinky ice blue gown with jewel encrusted straps and train. With the help of her hair and makeup team from her show The Great, Fanning was able to evoke an ethereal quality worthy of a royal.

Lily Collins in Saint Laurent

Continuing a theme of French-girl chic as seen in her role as Emily in Emily in Paris, this one shoulder dress certainly channelled the elegance of the most fashionable city in the world.

Viola Davis in Lavie by CK

This colourful fish tail gown represents the vibrancy of African culture and fashion which the Cameroon-born designer, Claude Kameni, takes inspiration from and channels through many of his designs.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Custom-made by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, this dazzling emerald green dress teamed with a matching cape and belt reflected what a dazzling year 2020 was for the actress who was nominated for her roles in both Emma and The Queen’s Gambit. She hinted on her Instagram that the colour of her dress was a nod to both the characters she played.

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

With hand-crafted flowers and individually embossed petals, Seyfried truly captured the essence of spring in this coral pink dress.

Gillian Anderson in Christian Dior Couture

This halter neck gown was a far cry from the stuffy suits worn by her character Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s The Crown for which she won the award of Best Supporting Actress in a series, limited series or TV movie.

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci

Whilst Gucci is a fashion house often associated with maximalism, this velvet halterneck dress has an extremely striped back and elegant feel.

Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la Renta

What could be more glamourous than a quite literally star-studded silver tulle ballgown?

Laverne Cox in Thai Nguyen

Cox was looking RED HOT in with the plunging neckline of this sequin embroidered gown.

Regina King in Louis Vuitton

This shimmering sequin gown took 350 hours to create and includes 3,000-plus sequins. A perfect fit for the actress as this was the first time she has been nominated for best director for her film One Night Miami.

