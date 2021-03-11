Burnt Basque Cheesecake – The UK’s Next Lockdown Trend

Hannah Sutton

Burnt Basque Cheesecake is a creamy, caramelised twist on a staple dessert. Originating in Spain during the 1990s, the San Sebastian staple, a crustless yet silky smooth cheesecake, was created in a cosy restaurant named La Vina.

Burnt Basque is unique due to its uncharacteristically cheesecake form, whilst still remaining under the same dessert bracket. Unlike most classic (American) cheesecakes, the Basque does not have a crust, thus earning its name from its rich dark cover and the creamy filling the cake is enclosed in.

The recipe is not too distant from its classic relative, combining ingredients like cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs and a good amount of sugar – but is instead baked at a high temperature. This blast ensures the exterior is scorched, leaving the centre extremely gooey and luxurious.

It is well worth the time…and calories!

I recommend baking for around 30-35 minutes if you want the inside to be as gooey as possible, and around 40 minutes for a creamier consistency. It is an easy recipe to follow and is simple to replicate. This makes it an ideal lockdown hobby (especially as it tastes amazing). It is well worth the time…and calories!

Ingredients:

(Serves eight)

225g of cream cheese – room temperature

215g heavy cream

128g granulated sugar

40g of flour (all-purpose)

3 large eggs

½ teaspoon of salt

1 vanilla pod/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

An 8-inch cake tin (lined fully with parchment paper)

Method:

Making the cheesecake

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees

Beat (by hand or electric hand whisk) the cream cheese in a bowl until it resembles a smooth texture

Add the granulated sugar and vanilla extract until light and silky (should take around a minute)

Crack in one egg and mix. Then repeat with the other two eggs

Add the salt and heavy cream to the mixture bit by bit, until combined

Lastly, stir in the flour until incorporated

Baking

Transfer the mixture into the tin, smoothing the top over and ensuring the mixture is level

Bake for roughly 40 minutes when the cheesecake has risen, but still wobbles (ten minutes less for gooey, ten minutes more for solidity)

Leave the cheesecake to cool in the pan (60 minutes)

Remove from the tin, allow to firm and slightly decrease in size

Peel off the parchment and serve!

Storage

Place into an airtight container and store in the fridge, or at room temperature

Tips!

If you prefer a more solid, less gooey centre, leave in the fridge overnight!

I really wanted a contrast between the exterior and interior of the dessert, so in the last few minutes of baking, I turned the oven up to 220, and kept an eye on the exterior just so it was a little richer in colour.

After I took it out of the oven, it did sink a little bit, but this was because the interior was cooling!

